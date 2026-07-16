‘Seismic Shift’ as Over 100 House Democrats Vote to Cut Off US Military Aid to Israel

Nearly half of all Democrats in the House of Representatives voted Wednesday to cut off US military aid to Israel, a move that underscored a dramatic shift away from the US support the Mideast ally has enjoyed for nearly 60 years.

While House lawmakers ultimately rejected Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Ky.) amendment to a national security spending bill that would have eliminated the $3.3 billion in annual foreign military financing provided to Israel’s military, the details of the vote were viewed as an encouraging sign by defenders of Palestine and the rule of law.

Massie and 103 Democrats voted for the measure, while 215 Republicans and 98 Democrats rejected it. The overall tally was 104 for, 314 against, and 10 “present” votes, with 9 absences.

“I cannot vote for aid to a country that committed genocide and has used tax dollars to detain Americans like me,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said ahead of the vote, referring to an incident in which heavily armed residents of an Israeli settler colony stopped and surrounded him last week in the illegally occupied West Bank of Palestine.

Speaking to reporters after the vote, Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar (D-Texas)—who had urged colleagues to support Massie’s amendment—noted, “It used to be that just a small number of House Democrats would vote against sending taxpayer dollars to weapons for the Israeli military.”

“Today, over 100 House Democrats voted for a measure to block billions of dollars in weapons to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu,” he continued. “That is enormous progress. That is a victory for our movement, for security, peace, and justice for all people.”

The vote, Casar said, “sasends a strong message to Netanyahu that the days are over of an unaccountable blank check to his wars and his war crimes, at least from the Democratic Party.”

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“So this is an important moment because nothing will be the same on this issue ever again, I think, after this vote,” he added.

Speaking after Casar, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said that she was “surprised” by many of her colleagues’ votes in favor of the amendment, “and I am proud of them.”

“I am proud that they have finally decided to lead with their morals, that they finally dared to stand up, and that we are all finally listening to our constituents, who have been asking us to do the right thing for many years,” she added.

The high vote count in favor of Massie’s amendment came after a “dear colleague” letter from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-NY) expressing his opposition to the measure.

Palestine and human rights defenders hailed Wednesday’s vote.

“Today’s vote reflects a seismic shift in US politics. What was once unquestioning bipartisan consensus to fund Israel’s atrocities against Palestinians is now breaking apart,” Jewish Voice for Peace Action political director Beth Miller said in a statement. “While it is shameful that the House failed to pass this amendment, it is also now clear that it is impossible for Congress to ignore our voices.”

“The overwhelming majority of Democratic voters are demanding that we halt US military funding to Israel, and every Democrat who ignored these calls should fear for their seat,” Miller added.

Margaret DeReus, executive director of policy projects at the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), said Wednesday’s vote “reflects the popular will of Americans, and the overwhelming majority of Democratic voters who do not want to see another penny of our tax dollars fund Israel’s genocidal military.”

“No more weapons to Israel is a principled demand, a legal obligation, and now a political necessity for any Democrat in office,” DeReus added. “Democratic lawmakers who continue to stand with [the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s] fringe agenda of funding to Israel, and against their voters on the moral issue of our time, are inviting a primary challenge.

The United Nations’ International Court of Justice is currently weighing a genocide case against Israel filed by South Africa and formally supported by nearly 20 nations. A UN panel of experts concluded last year that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, his former defense minister, for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, where more than 250,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded, most of them civilians, since the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, including over 9,000 people who are missing and presumed dead and buried beneath rubble.

In addition to the $3.3 billion in annual military aid the US gives Israel under a 2016 memorandum of understanding signed by then-President Barack Obama, the Biden and Trump administrations have provided billions of dollars in additional armed aid to Israel since it began waging its US-backed war on Gaza.

See also: Israel’s Attack on Aid Organizations in Gaza Is an Attack on Palestinian Survival

All told, the US has provided approximately $174 billion in direct bilateral assistance and missile defense funding—over $300 billion when adjusted for inflation—since the modern Israeli state’s atrocity-laden founding in 1948. This makes Israel the largest overall beneficiary of US foreign aid since World War II.

US aid dramatically increased after the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, and the attack that same year by Israeli forces on the USS Liberty, which killed or wounded more than 200 Navy sailors in what numerous senior US officials believed was a deliberate attack. Last month, Massie introduced a resolution honoring the 34 Americans killed and 174 wounded in the Liberty attack.

Demand Progress senior policy adviser Cavan Kharrazian said in a statement that “congressional Democrats are finally starting to catch up to the American people, who no longer want to give Israel a blank check.”

“This should be a blaring wake-up call for Democratic leaders,” Kharrazian added. “The political tide is clearly turning against unconditional US military support for Israel. Leadership can no longer dismiss this position as marginal or politically untenable. Members should listen to their constituents, stop shielding Israel’s government from accountability, and support future efforts to end the flow of US weapons and military financing.”

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