Progressive Caucus Leader Backs Amendment to Cut Off Billions in US Military Aid to Israel

The chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus on Monday expressed support for an amendment that would cut off $3.3 billion in US military assistance to Israel, pointing to atrocities in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s role in pushing the Trump administration to launch an illegal war against Iran.

“Soon, the House will vote on an amendment to block taxpayer funding to Israel’s military. I will vote yes,” Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) wrote on social media. “The Israeli government committed war crimes in Gaza and helped drag America into war with Iran. Americans should not be financing more weapons for Netanyahu.”

The amendment, led by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), is expected to get a floor vote as soon as this week as part of debate over an annual appropriations bill for national security and the US State Department. The amendment states that “none of the funds made available under this act shall be obligated or expended for Israel.”

“The amount otherwise made available by this act for ‘Foreign Military Financing Program’ is hereby reduced by $3,300,000,000,” the amendment adds. Under current law, Israel is set to receive $3.3 billion in annual Foreign Military Financing Program funding through 2028.