Genocide Deniers Call Gaza Starvation a ‘Hoax’ by Citing UNICEF—Which Reported Famine

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Brett Wilkins



For nearly three years, Israeli officials and their US backers have denounced United Nations agencies reporting the facts of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza as lies, but now many of them are citing the latest global hunger study by the United Nations Children’s Fund as proof that last year’s famine that killed at least hundreds of Palestinians in the coastal exclave was a “hoax.”

The UNICEF-led State of Palestine Nutrition Cluster Coordination Meeting report, published on July 22, shows decreased hunger rates in areas of Gaza accessible to those conducting the survey. With Israeli forces controlling the majority of Gaza’s territory and much of the strip flattened and inaccessible, the report’s authors warned that “the survey findings should therefore be interpreted as representative.”

This did not stop the Israeli government and media, and Israel’s supporters and sympathetic media abroad, from citing UNICEF—which on Thursday said that Israel is killing about one child a day in Gaza despite a so-called ceasefire—and the broader UN, which they formerly accused of “lies,” “antisemitism,” “blood libels,” and “hoaxes” throughout a war that a UN commission of inquiry called a genocide.

See Also: UNICEF Says Children ‘Being Pulled From Under Rubble’ in Lebanon After Israeli Bombardment

“Once again, facts prevail over fiction,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said. “UN bodies are acknowledging that the false narrative against Israel is falling apart.”

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee may have forgotten his acknowledgement last year—along with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance—that Palestinians were “starving” in Gaza, aspersing the media for reporting on the starvation.

Eylon Levy—the British-Israeli former spokesperson for Israel known for purveying disinformation like the infamous October 7 “beheaded babies” lie—also ran with the narrative, posting on X that “the ‘Gaza Famine’ was always a hoax.”

Except it wasn’t.

UN agencies and other humanitarian groups started sounding the alarm on looming starvation in Gaza in the weeks after Israel began annihilating the strip in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023. By February 2024, UNICEF warned that “famine is imminent” in Gaza as the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs cited the deaths of six infants from malnutrition and dehydration.

As Gaza’s hunger crisis worsened under Israel’s “complete siege,” UN agencies, including UNICEF, regularly warned about starvation in the strip. In February 2024, UN officials were accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war—one of the alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes for which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, his former defense minister, are wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Michael Fakhri, the top UN expert on the right to food, accused Israel of genocidal forced starvation of Gazans.

In August 2025, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)—the UN-aided top global authority on hunger crises—declared a Phase 5, or “catastrophic,” famine in Gaza as at least hundreds of Palestinians perished from malnutrition and related causes.

“Famine is now a grim reality for children in Gaza,” UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell said at the time. “As we have repeatedly warned, the signs were unmistakable: children with wasted bodies, too weak to cry or eat; babies dying from hunger and preventable disease; parents arriving at clinics with nothing left to feed their children.”

The IPC lifted Gaza’s famine designation in December 2025, citing improved—but still highly restricted—access of humanitarian aid into Gaza following a nominal ceasefire agreement reached two months earlier. However, last month the IPC published an analysis showing that from mid-April to the end of June, more than 1.2 million people, or 59% of Gaza’s population, were experiencing Phase 3 (crisis) or worse levels of food insecurity. This included about 212,000 people in Phase 4 (emergency).

“The situation remains fragile,” IPC warned.

Many of the people who deny that Israeli forces have killed or wounded a quarter million Palestinians in Gaza or that Israel is committing genocide there—a conclusion reached by numerous UN officials, scholars, jurists, rights groups, and the approximately 20 nations that formally joined South Africa’s pending genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice—are the same ones who have denied not only the Gaza famine, but that anyone was ever starving there.

They asked to see photos of starving Palestinians, and when shown them, they, and corporate media outlets including The New York Times, attempted to explain or even dismiss the evidence by claiming the emaciated—or often dead—children suffered from preexisting conditions, as if that somehow absolved Israel for their deaths. Others posted images of a Gaza market stocked with food or overweight Palestinians in a bid to debunk the fact of starvation in Gaza.

Still others dismissed images of starving Gazans as Hamas propaganda, with US media personality Megyn Kelly opining that Palestinians are “fine having their own children starve just as long as they can put them on camera.”

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