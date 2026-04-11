UNICEF Says Children ‘Being Pulled From Under Rubble’ in Lebanon After Israeli Bombardment

A United Nations agency said late Thursday that Israel’s massive bombardment of Lebanon earlier this week killed or wounded more than 180 children, a statement issued as the Israeli military vowed to continue assailing the war-ravaged country—potentially derailing ceasefire efforts in Iran and across the region.

The UN Children’s Fund, widely known as UNICEF, said the toll from Israel’s assault on Wednesday brought the total number of children killed or wounded in Lebanon since March 2 to at least 600. The agency said it is “receiving reports of children being pulled from under the rubble, while others remain missing and separated from their families.”

“Many are experiencing trauma, having lost loved ones, their homes, and any sense of safety,” UNICEF said. “Across the country, more than one million people have been uprooted, including an estimated 390,000 children, many for the second, third, or even fourth time.”

UNICEF went on to echo growing concerns in the region, and around the world, that Israel’s continued bombing and invasion of Lebanon “poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace.”