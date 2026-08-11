Colombia Quake Death Toll Rises to 132, Over 570 Injured

THE DEATH TOLL from a magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has risen to 132, with more than 570 others injured, the Colombian government said in its latest update.
Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said in Bogota that the quake damaged 1,575 homes and infrastructure at six airports, where commercial flight operations have been suspended, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Colombian government earlier Monday declared a state of national disaster to respond to the impact of the earthquake.
According to the Colombian Geological Service, the quake struck at 7:34 a.m. local time in western Colombia. Its epicenter was near San Jose del Palmar, in the department of Choco, at a depth of 96 km.
The association said it is maintaining close contact with the capitals of affected departments and communicating with local mayors and their teams to follow the latest developments, assess damage and identify the most urgent relief needs.
Leaders across the world express solidarity and support for the people of Colombia.
French President Immannuel Macron stated that Colombia can count on France’s friendship and support and expressed solidarity.
"In the face of the terrible earthquake that has struck Colombia, I extend, on behalf of France, my most sincere thoughts to the Colombian people. I think of the victims, their families, the injured, and all those who have been affected by this disaster. Our solidarity also goes to the rescue teams and all those who are working, with courage, to assist the affected populations. In this ordeal, Colombia can count on our friendship and our support," Macron wrote on X.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed solidarity and support and called on people around the world to support the affected people.
"Terrible news about the earthquake in western Colombia, which also affected neighbouring Ecuador. As of now, at least 25 people have been reported dead, and there are people trapped under the rubble. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to everyone affected. Any loss of life is tragic. We stand in full support and solidarity with the people of Colombia and everyone who has been affected by this disaster. We call on everyone around the world who can support the affected people and countries right now to step up and help," Zelensky stated on X.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that she is anxiously following the updates on the violent earthquake that struck Colombia.
"In these difficult hours, Italy stands in solidarity with the Colombian people, the affected families, and all those engaged in rescue and assistance operations," she stated on X.
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