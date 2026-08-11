Colombia Quake Death Toll Rises to 132, Over 570 Injured

"Terrible news about the earthquake in western Colombia, which also affected neighbouring Ecuador. As of now, at least 25 people have been reported dead, and there are people trapped under the rubble. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to everyone affected. Any loss of life is tragic. We stand in full support and solidarity with the people of Colombia and everyone who has been affected by this disaster. We call on everyone around the world who can support the affected people and countries right now to step up and help," Zelensky stated on X.