Ratko Mladić is Still Viewed as a Hero by Many Bosnian Serbs. It’s a Reminder how Divided my Country Remains Today

Swift rise up the ranks

Mladić was a career military officer in the Yugoslav army. His rise through the ranks was accelerated at the beginning of the Bosnian war when he was named commander-in-chief of the Bosnian Serb army.

It’s important to understand this newly created army inherited all of its armour from the former Yugoslav army. It had all the weapons and military infrastructure in Bosnia, and was led by an experienced professional officer in Mladić.

Mladić’s army quickly took over 70% of the country, laying siege to the capital, Sarajevo. More than 100,000 people died in the war from 1992–95. At least 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were killed by the Bosnian Serb Army in the genocide in Srebrenica in July 1995.

Mladić was the face of this ruthless military campaign, and the rise of Serb nationalism at the time.

In my research, I’ve reviewed the accounts of Serbian soldiers and wartime leaders, and I’ve spoken extensively with Biljana Plavšić, the former president of the Bosnian Serb Republic and the only woman to be indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia. Plavšić worked closely with Mladić and knew him very well.

Serbian soldiers and leaders – and, unfortunately, many Serbs themselves – admired him for his perceived courageousness, his extraordinary self-confidence and his expressions of power.

This is why, to this day, many Serbs still see him as their protector – as a saint, who defended Serbs during the war. He has a special place in Serb mythology, due to the way generations of young Serbs have been indoctrinated by the narratives of his heroism during the war.

When the war was over in 1996, Mladić went into hiding for nearly 16 years, living in rural Serbia until he was arrested. He was tried in The Hague and convicted of war crimes, and sentenced to life in prison in 2017.

Understanding Mladić, the man and war criminal

As a scholar of mass atrocities, I think we need to be careful how we try to understand or explain the actions of the perpetrators of these crimes.

The media portrays Mladić as a monster, a madman, and the “Butcher of Bosnia”. But I believe it’s important to note he was not a psychopath.

Characterising him that way diminishes his criminal responsibility, as well as the structures that made his crimes possible. It paints him as someone detached from humanity.

Mladić was deemed “extraordinary” for the crimes he committed, but at the same time he was also an “ordinary” family man. His only daughter committed suicide in Belgrade, Serbia, in 1994, using his pistol. Some claimed she killed herself after finding out about her father’s role in the war.

It’s important to see Mladić not as some monster who committed mass crimes, but as a human being who did so. Humanising someone convicted of war crimes and genocide sits uncomfortably with many, as it risks diminishing the gravity of their crimes and their culpability. These concerns should be taken seriously.

Still, understanding how people like Mladić could commit these crimes is important if we want to learn how to prevent them from happening in the future.