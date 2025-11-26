Serbian Parliament Enacts Special Law Enabling Controversial Trump Family Investment in Belgrade

This story Global Voices Central & Eastern Europe originally appeared on Global Voices on November 26, 2025



On November 7, 2025, the Serbian Parliament passed a special law enabling Trump’s son-in-law to build luxury complex in the center of Belgrade, paving the way for the redevelopment of the site former General Staff Building, locally known as Generalštab. This act incited wide protests by Serbian public and experts, decrying corruption.

The special law, approved by the ruling majority of populist Serbian Progressive Party with 130–40 votes, stripped away the protected cultural heritage status for the landmark complex situated across the street from the seat of Serbian government.

Under the arrangement, a US-based investment company affiliated with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald J. Trump, got a 99-year lease to develop the property into a hotel, apartment blocks, shops and offices.

The Serbian government asserted that the project — reported to be valued at around USD 500 million — will boost tourism, create jobs and strengthen ties with the United States.

Government critics consider the deal an attempt by Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić to curry favor with the Trump administration at the time when anti-corruption protests shake his increasingly autocratic rule.

On November 13, weekly Radar reported that leaked documents show that the agreement gives Jared Kushner’s firm Affinity Partners’ subsidiary Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC a 77.5 percent stake in a joint venture to build the complex, while Serbia receives 22.5 percent in return for a symbolic EUR 2,250.

The state must provide the land free for 99 years, demolish the protected site at its own expense, and deliver a cleared parcel or face potential multi-million-euro penalties if obligations aren’t met by May 2026. The plan includes three 135-meter towers, with only about 1 percent of space reserved for a museum.

The development is classified as a project of “special national importance,” with state guaranteeing exemption from court proceedings and from architectural competitions. The contract may also be transferred to an affiliated company in the United Arab Emirates without Serbia’s approval.



Opposition parties, heritage groups and civic activists demand preservation of the site as a war monument and a landmark of Yugoslav modernist architecture. On November 10, thousands gathered near the site to protest the law and the project.

Several leading European and international heritage organizations expressed their deep concern and firm opposition to the new special law.

Short history of an investment

The complex known as Yugoslav Ministry of Defense Building or General Staff Building is located in the center of Belgrade, at a prime location directly across the building of the national government of Serbia. Built in 1965, it received heavy damage during the NATO bombing of 1999.

For a decade and a half, the complex was deserted and served as symbolic reminder of the bombing, fueling anti-Western sentiments. In 2006 it was designated as cultural heritage of Serbia.

The controversial project of turning it into a luxury private hotel begun in 2014, when the Serbian government hosted a working visit of associates of Donald Trump. A year later, the government announced that an investor from United Arab Emirates would build the project.

In 2016, then-Prime Minister Aleksandar Vučić announced that the whole complex would be torn down to clear space for a new monument to medieval Serbian ruler Stefan Nemanja. The monument was built nearby, a mere 700 meters further along the same street in 2020, and the General Staff complex remained standing.

In March 2024 then-Minister of Construction Goran Vesić signed a contract with Kushner's US company Affinity Global Development for the “revitalization” of the complex of the former federal ministry of defense. Kushner then shared a proposed image of the project on X.