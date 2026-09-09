Salman Rushdie’s Comments on PM Modi and RSS Turn Heads as Netizens Cite His 2022 Murder Attack

“HE HAS A VERY BRUTAL SIDE,” said author Salman Rushdie about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in reference to the 2002 Gujarat violence. His recent remarks have been trending on social media after several netizens started digging up incidents from his past, particularly the attack on his life in 2022 by an American-Lebanese man. The Indian-born British-American novelist is predominantly known for works such as Midnight’s Children (1981), Shame (1983), and The Satanic Verses (1988), among others.

In an interview with host Margaret Hoover on her show Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, posted by Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) on September 4, 2026, author Salman Rushdie discussed various topics—from the attempted murder of Rushdie in 2022 to comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a right-wing paramilitary organisation, with the Irish Republican Army (IRA). His comments, however, were not well received by many netizens.



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Salman Rushdie Compares RSS and IRA

Host Margaret Hoover asked the Midnight’s Children author for his views on the RSS’s recent expansion and its attempts to increase its influence in the United States, referring to the recently held RSS event at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Salman Rushdie replied, “I think it is unfortunately the case that a lot of Hindu Indian Americans are attracted to the ideas of Hindu nationalism.” Rushdie later compared the right-wing paramilitary organisation with the IRA and discussed how extensively it was supported by Irish Americans.

Many users slammed Rushdie, calling him a “hypocrite” and describing his statement as ironic. One user recalled the 2022 attack on the author, who was stabbed multiple times, including in the eyes, while on stage in New York. An American-Lebanese man, named Hadi Matar, was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The attack partially blinded him. According to reports, prosecutors argued that Matar was influenced by a fatwa issued against Rushdie years ago by former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini.

Users recalled the brutal attack and slammed Rushdie for his comparison between the RSS and the IRA. One user on X took a dig at the author, writing, “The spectacle of Salman Rushdie being highly concerned about Hindu nationalism in India being a threat when his eye was gouged out in upstate New York by a California-born Muslim 33 years after the Iranian Ayatollah declared a fatwa on him for writing a book … is quite something.”

The host further brought up a past statement by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani about PM Modi, in which Mamdani labelled PM Modi a “war criminal” for his alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. At the time, Narendra Modi was serving as the Chief Minister of the state and was later given a clean chit in connection with the violence that occurred in Gujarat.

Salman Rushdie on Whether PM Modi is a War Criminal?