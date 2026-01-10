The Origins of Islam: From Muhammad’s Early Preaching in Mecca to Political Authority in Medina and the Subsequent Expansion of Islam into Parts of Europe

Islam emerged in the early 7th century in the Arabian Peninsula. There are different approaches to history and many conspiracy theories about incidents that happened. But what is the traditional account? How did Islam start? Who was Muhammad? There have been many questions and attacks on Islam recently; many question whether Islam is real or whether Muhammad existed or not. The story of the existence of Islam can be a building block to understanding the religion as a whole. So let’s see how Islam as a religion began and came into being.

Let’s see what Raymond Ibrahim explains about the history of Islam, its beginnings, and how it is connected to other religions. Ibrahim is an author and translator from America who has studied Arabic history and Islam. He has written many books, particularly on Islam and the interaction of Islam with Christianity. So, let’s see how it all begins.

According to the traditional Islamic account, the religion began with Muhammad. Muhammad was born around 570 AD in Mecca, in the Arabian Peninsula. Orphaned at a young age and raised by relatives, Muhammad lived an ordinary life; Ibrahim said he was a camel driver. He belonged to the Quraysh tribe in Mecca, which was considered noble, but he himself was of lesser nobility, living a relatively ordinary life.

Around the age of 40, around 610 AD, Prophet Muhammad claimed to receive revelations when he began retreating to a cave outside Mecca for meditation. It was there, Muslims believe, that he received his first revelation from the angel Gabriel. These revelations, which continued over more than two decades, were later compiled into the Qur’an, Islam’s holy book. Raymond Ibrahim explains that the Arabic word Qur’an itself means “recitation.” Muhammad’s early teachings are known as the Meccan verses of the Qur’an.