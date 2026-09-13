How A Resurgent Al-Qaeda Is Helping Militant Attacks In Pakistan

In May, an explosion at a police checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan was followed by an intense firefight in which 21 people were killed. It was just one in a series of violent incidents in which militants operating out of Afghanistan, with support from Al-Qaeda, have launched attacks on targets in neighboring Pakistan.

A quarter-century ago, the United States drove Al-Qaeda out of Afghanistan and into neighboring Pakistan. Dispersed and severely weakened, the terror network regrouped in Pakistan's tribal areas, helped and sheltered by the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group founded in 2007 and largely made up of young tribesmen influenced by the Afghan Taliban.

Now, with the Afghan Taliban back in power in Kabul, the nexus of the TTP and Al-Qaeda is stronger than ever. Al-Qaeda has helped shape the TTP's strategy, propaganda operations, and training capabilities, enabling the TTP to step up attacks against the Pakistani authorities.

Old Links, New Agendas

For the first time, in April, Al-Qaeda's media wing, the Al-Sahab Media Foundation, explicitly laid out the terror group's support for TTP operations against Pakistan.

"While Al-Qaeda provided ideological guidance, training, and support to the TTP in the latter's insurgency against Pakistan, this public statement was more direct," noted the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team in an August report.

Amira Jadoon, a professor at Clemson University in South Carolina, told RFE/RL that "the [Al-Qaeda-TTP] relationship appears to run from practical support at the base to narrative integration at the top."

A local Pakistani researcher who could not be named for security reasons told RFE/RL that the ties between Al-Qaeda and the TTP are now " deep-rooted and even stronger." "The Arab leadership of Al-Qaeda trusts the TTP more than anyone in the region," the researcher said.

But the exact nature of the two groups' ties is still unclear. Ricardo Alvarez, a research consultant tracking militancy in Central and South Asia, told RFE/RL that since 2020 "Al-Qaeda has been trying to force the Pakistani Taliban [another name for the TTP] to disband and merge with Al-Qaeda."

The Afghan Taliban is believed to be driving that push. Since returning to power in Kabul, it has given sanctuary to a range of militant groups, including housing and stipends.

The Taliban in Afghanistan has issued tazkiras, local identity cards, to members of the TTP, Al-Qaeda, and the affiliated Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS) -- along with Uyghur militants from the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which is also known as the Turkistan Islamic Party (TIP).

See also: When an Ex-Muslim Was Forcibly Married to an Al-Qaeda Terrorist but Escaped to Protect Her Infant Daughter From Female Genital Mutilation

Broadening Al-Qaeda Support

Experts say Al-Qaeda is not only aiding the TTP but has also diversified its support to other militant groups.

One of those groups is the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which along with the TTP has mounted a violent campaign in Pakistan's north and south targeting Pakistani security agencies. While the TTP is fighting for Taliban-style Shari'a law in Pakistan, the BLA seeks an independent Balochistan. The August UN report, quoting an unnamed "member state," suggested Al-Qaeda was training BLA militants.

In March 2025, the BLA hijacked a train in one of its most daring operations in Pakistan's restive Balochistan Province, which borders Iran and Afghanistan. Dozens of people were killed in the subsequent rescue operation by the Pakistani security forces.

Another group is Ittihad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP), a jihadist alliance operating in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan. According to UN monitors, the IMP is supported with training and strategy by AQIS.

The IMP claimed responsibility for the May attack on a police post in Pakistan's northwest that the UN report described as "a suicide bombing and detonation of a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device." The report added that the "AQIS makes the backbone" of the IMP.

Even as Al-Qaeda has widened its backing to other groups, the TTP has prompted Pakistan's strongest response. In October 2025, the TTP ambushed a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, killing 11 soldiers.

This attack prompted Pakistan to carry out air strikes across the border, targeting Kabul as well as areas in the Afghan border provinces of Khost, Paktika, and Nangarhar. For the rest of the year, there were sporadic border clashes between Taliban and Pakistani border guards, and tensions between the two sides remain high.

Some experts, however, have suggested that the role of Al-Qaeda in these attacks has been overstated.

Abdul Sayed, a Swedish-based researcher of jihadi outfits in Afghanistan and Pakistan, called the Al-Qaeda-TTP relationship a "myth." Sayed told RFE/RL that although Al-Qaeda helped establish the post-9/11 jihadist insurgency in Pakistan by mentoring local militants, "its influence has declined significantly since 2014."

Sayed said the TTP does not need Al-Qaeda's support to carry out its agenda, which is mostly focused on Pakistan.

"Al-Qaeda's global agenda is detrimental to the TTP's objectives in Pakistan," he said, adding that the TTP has repeatedly tried to distance itself from Al-Qaeda since the Taliban's 2021 return to power.