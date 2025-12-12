When an Ex-Muslim Was Forcibly Married to an Al-Qaeda Terrorist but Escaped to Protect Her Infant Daughter From Female Genital Mutilation

In her recent appearance on the podcast with Jordan Syatt, Yasmine shared a time when she was hung upside down and brutally beaten. The traumatic incident occurred after her mother discovered that she had “non-Muslim” friends at school. She was told that since she attended a public school, she was not allowed to have non-Muslim friends. Yasmine chose to resist.

However, her mother eventually found out that Yasmine was still friends with her non-Muslim classmates. Yasmine recalled that her mother became so upset that she ordered her to stop attending public school altogether.

At her moment of utmost devastation and vulnerability, she confided in one of her drama teachers and told them the truth. Her life at that point was bound by chains of subjugation and domination.

It had become a constant cycle of beatings, bruises, and abuse, driven by her family’s belief that Yasmine was becoming “too Western.” She told her teacher about “all of the stuff that had been happening around the house—being too Western, or not praying enough, or not memorising the Quran enough—everything was about religion.”

She recalled the incident when she was hung upside down for writing her name with a “J” in her notebook. Yasmine’s act triggered her family, who saw it as an attempt to Westernize her name.

“They really wanted to scare me into not wanting to be Westernized,” said Yasmine. She added that her family wanted her to be Arab or Egyptian, even though she was born in Canada. She said, “They would say, ‘Just because you are born in a barn does not make you a horse.’”

Yasmine was hung from the same hook in the garage that her family used to hang a goat or lamb. She remembered that both she and her brother were hung on it as punishment — an experience she described as her worst nightmare come to life during childhood.