When an Ex-Muslim Was Forcibly Married to an Al-Qaeda Terrorist but Escaped to Protect Her Infant Daughter From Female Genital Mutilation

Ex-Muslim and human rights activist Yasmine Mohammed recently recalled her past on a podcast with YouTuber Jordan Syatt on November 5, 2025. Her life story spans from the streets of Vancouver, Canada, to being forcibly married to an Al-Qaeda terrorist.
She grew up under strict surveillance shaped by extreme religious beliefs and came from a home with a rigid upbringing.
Her life drifted from its usual course when her mother, who was Egyptian, married another man when she was just six years old. Her life prior to that point was “somewhat secular.” Yasmine’s stepfather already had another family at the time, and he had fathered three children before marrying her mother.
Later on, her life was subjected to extreme forms of abuse and humiliation. Yasmine shared some of the horrors of her childhood in her memoir Unveiled: How Western Liberals Empower Radical Islam (2019).
She revealed that she had a turbulent relationship with her mother — a relationship filled with thorns, ranging from beatings and hair-pulling to even death threats. She shared that her mother would hurl verbal abuse at her, even saying, “I pissed you out.”
Her life was summed up in a nutshell in her memoir, where she wrote that, since childhood, as a girl, “you are taught to be ashamed of everything you do, everything you are.”
In her recent appearance on the podcast with Jordan Syatt, Yasmine shared a time when she was hung upside down and brutally beaten. The traumatic incident occurred after her mother discovered that she had “non-Muslim” friends at school. She was told that since she attended a public school, she was not allowed to have non-Muslim friends. Yasmine chose to resist.
However, her mother eventually found out that Yasmine was still friends with her non-Muslim classmates. Yasmine recalled that her mother became so upset that she ordered her to stop attending public school altogether.
At her moment of utmost devastation and vulnerability, she confided in one of her drama teachers and told them the truth. Her life at that point was bound by chains of subjugation and domination.
It had become a constant cycle of beatings, bruises, and abuse, driven by her family’s belief that Yasmine was becoming “too Western.” She told her teacher about “all of the stuff that had been happening around the house—being too Western, or not praying enough, or not memorising the Quran enough—everything was about religion.”
She recalled the incident when she was hung upside down for writing her name with a “J” in her notebook. Yasmine’s act triggered her family, who saw it as an attempt to Westernize her name.
“They really wanted to scare me into not wanting to be Westernized,” said Yasmine. She added that her family wanted her to be Arab or Egyptian, even though she was born in Canada. She said, “They would say, ‘Just because you are born in a barn does not make you a horse.’”
Yasmine was hung from the same hook in the garage that her family used to hang a goat or lamb. She remembered that both she and her brother were hung on it as punishment — an experience she described as her worst nightmare come to life during childhood.
When Yasmine turned 19, she was forcibly married to an Al-Qaeda terrorist by her family in order to control her. Her mother told her,
Al-Qaeda is a militant organization founded by Osama bin Laden in the 1980s. After the attacks on September 11, 2001, the organization came to be regarded as a lethal threat and a dangerous terrorist group.
She was married to Essam Marzouk, a resident of British Columbia who had alleged links to Al-Qaeda. They welcomed a daughter when she was 21 years old, but she feared for her child’s future.
She was afraid that her infant would be subjected to female genital mutilation (FGM). According to UNICEF, nearly 230 million girls and women have undergone the removal of female genitalia for non-medical reasons.
Thus began her quest to escape for the sake of her daughter.
Yasmine Mohammed has been a vocal advocate for freethinkers across the world ever since her escape. Her bestselling book Unveiled: How Western Liberals Empower Radical Islam details her life, revealing that she never truly had a home—neither in the West nor in her Muslim household.
