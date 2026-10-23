Brazil’s Election Puts at Risk Country’s Role as a Bulwark Against Trump Interventionism in the Americas

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Scenario projections

In the event of a victory for Flávio Bolsonaro on Oct. 25, I believe one of the first steps would be for Brazil to join Trump’s Shield of the Americas, an alliance formed under the pretext of fighting organized crime in the Americas. This could pave the way for more U.S. foreign intervention in areas related to international security.

In the economic sphere, there will likely be a slowdown in the country’s economy. In a recent article for the Project Syndicate, leading Brazilian economist Laura Carvalho and American Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz say that Flávio Bolsonaro’s plans to slash public spending by as much as 1.5% of GDP could push Brazil into recession, hurt workers and small businesses, and drain tax revenue — all without solving the country’s debt problem.

Also, judging by the composition of the coalition supporting Flávio Bolsonaro — leading figures in the financial markets and the agribusiness as the main ones — I predict his victory would hurt the country’s reindustrialization process. These two sectors would certainly receive more attention, and industry — one of Worker’s Party President Lula’s priorities — would suffer.

But I’m making this prediction based only on what I see around me, since Flávio Bolsonaro’s government plan is full of gaps. There’s nothing very concrete in it — what really drives Flávio Bolsonaro’s voters, in fact, is an anti-Worker’s Party sentiment.

Another important point would be a greater presence of major foreign tech platforms in the country. Currently, they are under restraint, especially by Brazil’s Federal Supreme Court. These companies would certainly find more room to operate and face fewer obstacles in the Brazilian market if Flávio Bolsonaro wins.

This trend is already on the horizon, with arguments in favor of freedom of expression and the invocation of individual freedoms — which clearly serve the interests of these major digital platforms. This has already happened in the United States, with Donald Trump offering Elon Musk a government position, in addition to making several gestures toward Big Tech tycoons.

The AI Revolution

There is a recent article published in Brazilian daily Gazeta do Povo by Marcos Degaut, a professor of International Relations who served in the former presidents’ Michel Temer and Jair Bolsonaro administrations, and Lindolpho Cademartori, a diplomat who belongs to Flávio Bolsonaro’s inner circle, offering a glimpse of what the roadmap will look like.

According to them, we are living through an “Artificial Intelligence Revolution” that is comparable to the Industrial Revolution of the 18th and 19th centuries. It is a new revolution in modes of production, in social relations and in all areas of human life. And right now, international alliances are being redrawn as a result.

The United States leads the field in artificial intelligence, robotics and cutting-edge technology, followed by China. Since Brazil lacks the effective means to enter this contest for digital sovereignty, the authors say, it should align itself with the United States, which they view as more trustworthy than China.

On this issue, Donald Trump has already signaled that whoever is not with the United States is against it. He even went so far as to decree that the most advanced AI models from the company Anthropic (specifically “Claude”) could not be used by the rest of the world, and would be restricted to U.S. companies and citizens, arguing that this is a matter of national security. Essentially, this is simply the policy of delaying or impeding Chinese technological development being put into practice.

Degaut and Cademartori’s argument is that if Brazil does not align itself with the United States, it will not have access to the AI Revolution. It will be segregated — cut off from the world. But how would Brazil contribute to this Western AI alliance? To put it quite bluntly: with water for data centers and rare earth elements for producing the metals needed to make the revolution happen.

Brazil would, once again, remain a reliable supplier of critical minerals and water resources. It’s the same old formula, just digitally revamped. It’s the Big Tech companies embracing peripheral realism to keep Brazil trapped in a model of extractivism that we’ve known all too well for 500 years.

[Wc/GS]

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