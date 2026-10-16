Norway’s Telenor Telecom Faces Lawsuit for Giving User Data to Myanmar Junta

This story by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on October 14, 2026.
The Norway-based multinational telecom company Telenor is facing charges for its role in turning over sensitive customer data to the military government of Myanmar.
If successful, the case would be the first ever to hold a telecom company accountable for failing to protect user data from being misused by an authoritarian regime.
Telenor operated in Myanmar from 2014 to 2022 with 18 million subscribers. After the February 2021 coup, Telenor faced pressure after the junta demanded compliance with its surveillance and content blocking directives. Telenor decided to leave Myanmar, but civil society groups raised strong objections that its local operations would be sold to a company with links to the junta.
In December 2024, activist group Justice For Myanmar filed a complaint against Telenor in Norway for breach of the Sanctions Act. Norway rejected it, but the complaint was refiled in October 2025 with an additional charge of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity.
The Norwegian state has a 54-percent stake in Telenor. In December 2025, the Norwegian Parliament initiated an investigation into the operations of Telenor in Myanmar. The leader of the disciplinary committee of the Parliament said: “We must uncover how a state-owned company could cooperate with a brutal military regime (by handing over) customer information about the opposition [in Myanmar].”
In April 2026, a civil class action lawsuit was filed against Telenor in Norway by Myanmar citizens for sharing their sensitive personal data with the junta. The complaint alleged that Telenor shared at least 1,253 phone numbers with the regime. The data also included call logs and location data, names, addresses, ID numbers, Facebook, and bank accounts linked to mobile numbers.
Among the complainants is Tha Zin, the widow of rapper and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, who was arrested based on a trumped-up charge, convicted, and later executed by the junta. Tha Zin said her husband was arrested right after his account information was accessed by the junta.
Lawyer Jan Magne Langseth summed up the content of the complaint.
In September 2026, Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service and the interior security service searched the office of Telenor related to the charges filed against the company.
Justice for Myanmar spokesperson Yadanar Maung welcomed the decision of Norway authorities to investigate Telenor.
In several statements sent to the media, Telenor said it is cooperating with authorities with regard to the ongoing investigation. It added that it needed to defend its employees in Myanmar.
Telenor media relations director David Fidjeland reiterated the same point.
Telenor acknowledged the brutality of the junta, but it asserted that the welfare of its employees should not be endangered.
Civil society groups said the investigation is a step forward in fighting impunity. Civicus said companies should not enable human rights abuses.
Faiz Naeem, Asia Pacific policy analyst at Access Now, added that Telenor’s case is a reminder for companies that their obligation to users does not end when leaving a country under an autocratic regime.
The civil class action lawsuit is seeking damages of EUR 9,000 (roughly USD 10,500) per customer.
[Wc/VP]
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