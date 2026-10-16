Norway’s Telenor Telecom Faces Lawsuit for Giving User Data to Myanmar Junta

The Norway-based multinational telecom company Telenor is facing charges for its role in turning over sensitive customer data to the military government of Myanmar.

If successful, the case would be the first ever to hold a telecom company accountable for failing to protect user data from being misused by an authoritarian regime.

Telenor operated in Myanmar from 2014 to 2022 with 18 million subscribers. After the February 2021 coup, Telenor faced pressure after the junta demanded compliance with its surveillance and content blocking directives. Telenor decided to leave Myanmar, but civil society groups raised strong objections that its local operations would be sold to a company with links to the junta.

In December 2024, activist group Justice For Myanmar filed a complaint against Telenor in Norway for breach of the Sanctions Act. Norway rejected it, but the complaint was refiled in October 2025 with an additional charge of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity.

The Norwegian state has a 54-percent stake in Telenor. In December 2025, the Norwegian Parliament initiated an investigation into the operations of Telenor in Myanmar. The leader of the disciplinary committee of the Parliament said: “We must uncover how a state-owned company could cooperate with a brutal military regime (by handing over) customer information about the opposition [in Myanmar].”

In April 2026, a civil class action lawsuit was filed against Telenor in Norway by Myanmar citizens for sharing their sensitive personal data with the junta. The complaint alleged that Telenor shared at least 1,253 phone numbers with the regime. The data also included call logs and location data, names, addresses, ID numbers, Facebook, and bank accounts linked to mobile numbers.