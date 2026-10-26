US Urged to Recognize Lula’s Win as Trump Ally Flávio Bolsonaro Demands ‘Annulment’

Pro-democracy campaigners urged governments around the world, including in the US, to formally recognize Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva victory in Sunday’s runoff election as his far-right challenger, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, refused to accept the results, sparking fears of political violence and another coup attempt.

“It is impossible to recognize the results. I am going to request the annulment of these elections,” said Bolsonaro, the son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted last year over a plot to violently maintain power following Lula’s 2022 election win. On Sunday, the younger Bolsonaro pointed to the Brazilian Supreme Court’s decision to keep polls open for two hours past the scheduled deadline as a reason to dispute the results—even though both Lula and Bolsonaro pushed for the extension, for different reasons.