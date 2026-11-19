A first-ever trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded in Shenzhen, China, with the release of a 4-point joint declaration.

Washington has yet to comment on or confirm the statement, published on the Kremlin's website and by Chinese state news agency Xinhua, which stated that "the three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations."

It also called for "respect for immunities of state officials" from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other similar bodies. Uniquely among the three leaders, Putin has been indicted for war crimes by the ICC for the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The declaration further reaffirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," pledging dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent nuclear proliferation. Trump has sought to engage China in three-way nuclear arms reduction talks, which Beijing has resisted.

The document also says that Russia, China, and the United States are committed to reforming the United Nations.

The declaration does not mention Ukraine, but speaking to media after the meeting, Putin said the three leaders did discuss the full-scale war that his country unleashed on the country in 2022.

“During the trilateral meeting, I recalled where it all began -- where the Ukrainian crisis originally started," he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning wrote on social media "President Xi noted that the summit today was positive, constructive, and very productive. We three countries share the same view on safeguarding world peace."

'Making History'

Trump departed from Shenzhen without commenting, but had voiced optimism as the leaders gathered.

"We are really making history. The three of us have a great deal to discuss," Trump said in opening remarks.

"As presidents of three of the world's largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people but the entire planet," he added.

Before the trilateral meeting, Trump held separate one-on-one meetings with both Putin and Xi. It was the first face-to-face engagement between Trump and Putin since their talks in Alaska in August 2025 failed to make progress on ending Russia's war on Ukraine.