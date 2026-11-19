This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.
A first-ever trilateral meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded in Shenzhen, China, with the release of a 4-point joint declaration.
Washington has yet to comment on or confirm the statement, published on the Kremlin's website and by Chinese state news agency Xinhua, which stated that "the three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations."
It also called for "respect for immunities of state officials" from the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other similar bodies. Uniquely among the three leaders, Putin has been indicted for war crimes by the ICC for the abduction of Ukrainian children.
The declaration further reaffirmed that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," pledging dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent nuclear proliferation. Trump has sought to engage China in three-way nuclear arms reduction talks, which Beijing has resisted.
The document also says that Russia, China, and the United States are committed to reforming the United Nations.
The declaration does not mention Ukraine, but speaking to media after the meeting, Putin said the three leaders did discuss the full-scale war that his country unleashed on the country in 2022.
“During the trilateral meeting, I recalled where it all began -- where the Ukrainian crisis originally started," he said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning wrote on social media "President Xi noted that the summit today was positive, constructive, and very productive. We three countries share the same view on safeguarding world peace."
Trump departed from Shenzhen without commenting, but had voiced optimism as the leaders gathered.
"We are really making history. The three of us have a great deal to discuss," Trump said in opening remarks.
"As presidents of three of the world's largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people but the entire planet," he added.
Before the trilateral meeting, Trump held separate one-on-one meetings with both Putin and Xi. It was the first face-to-face engagement between Trump and Putin since their talks in Alaska in August 2025 failed to make progress on ending Russia's war on Ukraine.
Trump voiced confidence that the new talks would be productive, saying the two leaders had known each other for many years and had maintained a good relationship.
"I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they'll come out of this," Trump said.
There were no immediate details on these talks.
"It was nothing more than a photo opportunity for the record, a chance to get a nice picture," Ukrainian political analyst Ihor Reiterovych told Current Time, commenting on the meeting between the two leaders.
"And, in fact, it is the Russians who are most interested in these photographs," he added.
Ukraine has repeatedly insisted that it must participate in any negotiations concerning its future.
On November 18, Ukraine's charge d'affaires in Washington, Denys Sienik, told RFE/RL that issues concerning Ukraine had to be resolved with Ukraine's participation, while European security issues required the involvement of European countries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address that US envoys would brief Ukrainian officials in Berlin on November 19 about Trump's discussions with Chinese leaders in Beijing. Kyiv was also expected to receive direct updates from partners attending the summit in China.
Trump's peace envoys, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, were due to attend a meeting in Berlin on with the Coalition of the Willing -- a grouping led by Germany, France, and Britain that was established to support Washington's mediation efforts and potentially form a peacekeeping mission should a cease-fire be agreed upon in Ukraine.
"Our priorities for this trip are to further strengthen our close coordination with Ukraine and Europe, work toward a unified position on the key elements of a lasting peace, and to jointly prepare the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations," Kushner wrote in a post on X on November 19.
Ahead of Trump's engagements with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, nine Democratic senators issued a statement urging the president to defend US interests and confront what they described as growing threats from Beijing and Moscow.
The statement was led by Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and was joined by Senators Chris Coons, Tim Kaine, Jeff Merkley, Cory Booker, Brian Schatz, Chris Van Hollen, Tammy Duckworth and Jacky Rosen.
"American security cannot be traded away for photo opportunities or personal aggrandizement," the senators said, urging Trump to impose meaningful costs on Putin for Russia's aggression rather than offer concessions that could undermine Ukraine, NATO allies, and US national security.
[Wc/HP]
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