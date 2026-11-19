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IN A SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT in global geopolitics, United States President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting on November 19, 2026, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. According to South China Morning Post, the meeting is scheduled between 4:27 PM to 5:57 PM local time in Shenzhen.
The meeting is crucial for the equations in global politics as the three most influential leaders of the world are engaging at a time when international conflicts are escalating, trade-related disputes surround the economic corridors and a grave uncertainty looms over the issues of security across the globe.
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The first formal trilateral meeting between these three leaders is expected to revolve around the most pressing global issues, including strategic concerns in the Russia-Ukraine war, US-Israeli war against Iran, nuclear arms control, international trade, and competition over artificial intelligence (AI).
The meeting holds a deep diplomatic significance. It comes against the backdrop of a rapidly changing geopolitical environment with the US, China and Russia pursuing different strategic and diplomatic interests, which are often contradictory to each other. Although there hasn’t been a direct confrontation — both strategically and diplomatically — amongst these countries, at least in the last one year, they are pursuing different routes to materialize their interests. Given this situation, it is interesting to see what their meeting lays down for the future of global politics.
The United States and China have been entangled in a prolonged strategic and economic competition, particularly over trade, tariffs, advanced semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence and their relative influence in the Indo-pacific region. It would also not be an exaggeration to speculate that the recent controversy surrounding Nvidia, might underscore, if not become a point of discussion.
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On the other hand, relations between Washington and Moscow have strained over the latter’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, the US has from time and now, tried to act as mediator between Russia and Ukraine, with no fruitful outcome.
China and Russia, however, have maintained a close strategic partnership, with both countries frequently emphasizing the need for a multipolar international order, and greater cooperation outside the Western-led or Global-North based world order.
Another interesting development that underscores the trilateral meet is the uncertainty over the existing nuclear arms control framework. The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement between Washington and Moscow, expired in February 2026.
Another major geopolitical implication of the meet is the absence of European representation in the trilateral conversation. This is being highlighted by a report by Radio France International, who highlighted the diplomatic tensions surrounding Europe’s exclusion from discussions involving Ukraine and Iran.
However, it should also be noted that despite being a major economic power, the European Union (EU) is not an APEC member and therefore has no direct representation at the summit.
But, any discussions on the future of Russia-Ukraine war or the situation in Iran places significant weight upon the global order, where EU’s absence implies a situation of major interactions taking place without any EU representation. Particularly, it is crucial for the countries in Europe because a bunch of the lot are linked to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) or have close ties to American military support.
Trump and Putin last met in August 2025, when the Russian president went to Alaska for a bilateral meeting. However, Trump and Jinping last held their bilateral talks on September 24, 2026, at the White House in Washington, marking their second meeting within a span of six months.
On the other hand, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met on August 31, 2026, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, before meeting on November 18, 2026 at Shenzhen, a day before the trilateral talks were scheduled.
According to a report by The New York Times, the gathering was held in Kylin Villa — a secluded lakeside resort that has secretly hosted North Korean leader Defence Commission Chairman, Kim Jong-il 20 years ago for him to study China’s reform policies and open-market achievements.
Ahead of their trilateral talks, the Chinese Premier said that the relations between the US and China have improved and become stable over time, as this meeting marks their third meeting this year. According to a report by The Hindu, Jinping said that, “During this period, China-US relations have remained generally stable and improved, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and injecting stability and certainty into the world.”
Putin and Trump discussed the Ukraine conflict, their bilateral ties and their upcoming joint meeting, according to TASS news agency, who quoted the Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov on November 19, 2026. While the talks were in session, Ukraine had struck the bridge linking Russia and Crimea for the third time this week.
The meeting is ongoing at the moment, and we will update as and when fresh verifiable reports come in.
[Og/AR/RS]
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