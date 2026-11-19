IN A SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT in global geopolitics, United States President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting on November 19, 2026, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. According to South China Morning Post, the meeting is scheduled between 4:27 PM to 5:57 PM local time in Shenzhen.

The meeting is crucial for the equations in global politics as the three most influential leaders of the world are engaging at a time when international conflicts are escalating, trade-related disputes surround the economic corridors and a grave uncertainty looms over the issues of security across the globe.

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The first formal trilateral meeting between these three leaders is expected to revolve around the most pressing global issues, including strategic concerns in the Russia-Ukraine war, US-Israeli war against Iran, nuclear arms control, international trade, and competition over artificial intelligence (AI).

Significance of the meeting

The meeting holds a deep diplomatic significance. It comes against the backdrop of a rapidly changing geopolitical environment with the US, China and Russia pursuing different strategic and diplomatic interests, which are often contradictory to each other. Although there hasn’t been a direct confrontation — both strategically and diplomatically — amongst these countries, at least in the last one year, they are pursuing different routes to materialize their interests. Given this situation, it is interesting to see what their meeting lays down for the future of global politics.