"Idiocity lies proudly over egoed heads" - Sunidhi Raiya
Name
Sunidhi Raiya
Languages you speak and write
English, Hindi
Qualifications
Msc biotechnology, currently pursuing PGDM (online MBA)
Where do you reside currently?
New Delhi
Occupation
Sr. Content Marketing Specialist
Favorite Genre(s)
Psychological thrillers, mystery, comedy, rom-com, fiction
Favorite Author(s)
Agatha Christie, Twinkle Khanna, Amish, Sidney Sheldon, Victoria Aveyard
Favorite Book(s)
And then there were none, Big little lies, Are you afraid of dark, Red queen series
What was your first ever write up?
A poetry on winter in 8th standard
What inspires you to write?
Words have power. Things you can't express by speaking, you can by writing. I remember a famous quote by Piyush Mishra "Sukoon milta hai do lafz kaagaz par utaar kar, cheenkh bhi leta hu or aawaz bhi nhi aati". Other than that, my constant motivation is derived from somewhere within. Since the time I remember I have a passion for literature and writing.
What is your Favorite Quotation(s)
I never saw a wild thing sorry for itself - D.H. Lawrence
Kindly mention your Publication(s), if any:
I have been part of various anthologies and my first solo poetry book is under publication. The anthology is Wildlife Meadows ( compiled by Meenakshi Goswami) the upcoming book is called Where it all dies (by Sunidhi Raiya)
Any upcoming books or publications?
Yes. Where it all dies- under publication by bookleaf publishing house
What is your best written line ?
Idiocity lies proudly over egoed heads.
Do you have any recommendation for readers?
Big little lies- By Liam Moriarty
Have you ever received any Mementos or Awards for your writing? If yes, please mention them.
Participation certificates. Published in a science research paper on medical waste during covid.
According to you, what are the things that have changed in Modern Literature?
Modern literature is easy, simpler, sometimes too much that it feels a little hollow. But many coming age authors are filling in big shoes and i look upto them. One of them is Nikita Gill and ofcourse the one and only Arundhati Roy.
If you get a chance, what changes would you like to make?
I would like to bring out the feminine side more in the stories. I love humor maybe that.
In this era of Artificial Intelligence, do you think an AI can takeover the writers career?
No