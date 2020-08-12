Top 10 Things to Know Before Planning a Trip to Europe:

If your next travel destination is Europe, these are the things you should keep in mind:

Check passport validity:

Clearly remember that many countries require a minimum of six months (some just three months) after your arrival date for your passport validity before they grant your country access. Even if you only go for a day, you may and will probably be denied entry if you don’t have the validity for at least six months.

Pack light:

It will simplify your travel experience. You don’t have to worry that the airlines will lose the luggage so that you can move to a previous or non-delayed flight more conveniently and takes public transport is typically faster and cheaper – particularly in Europe.

Fight jet lag:

The best way to fight jet lags is to keep up with the local schedule as quickly as possible. When you fly for the overnight, don’t sleep when you arrive if you don’t get much rest. Fight it instead.

Update bank:

Update your bank and credit card Company that you’re leaving the country before you leave. Let them know where you are going and the dates you are going to be away because they will immediately put a block on a card(s) after all the credit card hacking, and that can damage your trip. Ergo, always choose the right Europe trip planner.

Use local currency:

This is a complete rip-off, as the shops that charge the exchange rate are higher than your bank home. Remember, therefore, to pay in a country’s local currency always!

Avoid unnecessary ATM fees:

It is also intelligent to consult with your bank before leaving the country to see what ATM fees would be available. The fees of a non-banking ATM, ATM Operator’s Access Fees, and International Transaction Fees for conversion can be charged if you use a foreign ATM.

Keep the translation app handy:

You rarely have to worry that you can’t communicate in other countries these days. A whole number of technical developments have taken place, including the Google Translate application. The app has an integrated Word Lens app that allows visitors with 37 languages to translate text, including street signs and menus, only by holding their camera. Immediately, the translation appears on the screen.

Check the phone plan:

Ensure that your cell provider doesn’t fail you until you start using any of your applications. Call your company before you leave and inquire if you are listed in the countries to which you travel. Otherwise, either disables or put your phone in aircraft mode and uses Wi-Fi.

Get a power strip:

You can buy a single power strip instead of buying several individual connector adapters. In this way, several cords can be connected, and only one outlet would be used. And that’s significant since many hotel rooms and cabins have just one or two points.

Validate your bus/tram ticket:

If you consider traveling by bus or tram, you must validate your fare. Like in most European countries, this type of transport works on the honor system, in which your ticket must be, confirmed when you travel. Alternatively, you can also take help from Rail.Ninja – https://rail.ninja.

