Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Top 10 Things to Know Before Planning a Trip to Europe
BusinessLead StoryLife StyleTravelWorld

Top 10 Things to Know Before Planning a Trip to Europe

Keep these things in your mind when travelling to Europe

0
Top 10 Things to Know Before Planning a Trip to Europe:
Here's your a guide for your trip to Europe. Pixabay

If your next travel destination is Europe, these are the things you should keep in mind:

Check passport validity:

Clearly remember that many countries require a minimum of six months (some just three months) after your arrival date for your passport validity before they grant your country access. Even if you only go for a day, you may and will probably be denied entry if you don’t have the validity for at least six months.

Pack light:

It will simplify your travel experience. You don’t have to worry that the airlines will lose the luggage so that you can move to a previous or non-delayed flight more conveniently and takes public transport is typically faster and cheaper – particularly in Europe.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Top 10 Things to Know Before Planning a Trip to Europe:
The best way to fight jet lags is to keep up with the local schedule as quickly as possible.  Unsplash

Fight jet lag:

The best way to fight jet lags is to keep up with the local schedule as quickly as possible. When you fly for the overnight, don’t sleep when you arrive if you don’t get much rest. Fight it instead.

Update bank:

Update your bank and credit card Company that you’re leaving the country before you leave. Let them know where you are going and the dates you are going to be away because they will immediately put a block on a card(s) after all the credit card hacking, and that can damage your trip. Ergo, always choose the right Europe trip planner.

Use local currency:

This is a complete rip-off, as the shops that charge the exchange rate are higher than your bank home. Remember, therefore, to pay in a country’s local currency always!

Avoid unnecessary ATM fees:

It is also intelligent to consult with your bank before leaving the country to see what ATM fees would be available. The fees of a non-banking ATM, ATM Operator’s Access Fees, and International Transaction Fees for conversion can be charged if you use a foreign ATM.

Top 10 Things to Know Before Planning a Trip to Europe:
Google Translate application has an integrated Word Lens app that allows visitors with 37 languages to translate text. Pinterest

Keep the translation app handy:

You rarely have to worry that you can’t communicate in other countries these days. A whole number of technical developments have taken place, including the Google Translate application. The app has an integrated Word Lens app that allows visitors with 37 languages to translate text, including street signs and menus, only by holding their camera. Immediately, the translation appears on the screen.

Check the phone plan:

Ensure that your cell provider doesn’t fail you until you start using any of your applications. Call your company before you leave and inquire if you are listed in the countries to which you travel. Otherwise, either disables or put your phone in aircraft mode and uses Wi-Fi.

Also Read: Bollywood Blends In Janmashtami Colours

Get a power strip:

You can buy a single power strip instead of buying several individual connector adapters. In this way, several cords can be connected, and only one outlet would be used. And that’s significant since many hotel rooms and cabins have just one or two points.

Validate your bus/tram ticket:

If you consider traveling by bus or tram, you must validate your fare. Like in most European countries, this type of transport works on the honor system, in which your ticket must be, confirmed when you travel. Alternatively, you can also take help from Rail.Ninja – https://rail.ninja.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleBollywood Blends In Janmashtami Colours
Next articleJanmashtami: Learn Five Lessons from Lord Krishna to Achieve Success in Life

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

What Does the Word ‘Swastika’ Mean?

NewsGram Desk - 0
In Sanskrit, the word swastika is a combination of ‘su’ (meaning ‘good’) and ‘asti’ (meaning ‘to exist’) — often getting translated as ‘all is...
Read more
Indian festivals

Janmashtami: Learn Five Lessons from Lord Krishna to Achieve Success in Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar According to Hindu Panchang, every year, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations take place on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Bhado month and...
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood Blends In Janmashtami Colours

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of Janmashtami, celebrities took to social media to extend greetings to their fans, giving a glimpse of how they are celebrating...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,957FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Does the Word ‘Swastika’ Mean?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In Sanskrit, the word swastika is a combination of ‘su’ (meaning ‘good’) and ‘asti’ (meaning ‘to exist’) — often getting translated as ‘all is...
Read more

Janmashtami: Learn Five Lessons from Lord Krishna to Achieve Success in Life

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar According to Hindu Panchang, every year, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations take place on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Bhado month and...
Read more

Top 10 Things to Know Before Planning a Trip to Europe

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
If your next travel destination is Europe, these are the things you should keep in mind: Check passport validity: Clearly remember that many countries require a...
Read more

Bollywood Blends In Janmashtami Colours

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of Janmashtami, celebrities took to social media to extend greetings to their fans, giving a glimpse of how they are celebrating...
Read more

5 Reasons Why More Online Casinos Accept Indians

Business Image Gallery - 0
Gambling in India is as old as India itself, so it is not surprising that more and more online casinos accept Indian punters, looking...
Read more

3 Types of ULIP Plans in India that Gives Guaranteed Returns

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In today’s competitive world, there are plenty of saving and investment choices that decide your future financial wellbeing as well as that of your...
Read more

Mouthwash Use Can Reduce Covid Transmission Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the fight against the novel Coronavirus, a team of German scientists has claimed that Sars-Cov-2 viruses can be "inactivated" using commercially available mouthwashes. According...
Read more

Increased Foreign Investments into India’s Gaming Market

Business Image Gallery - 0
There has been an increase in gaming activities in India since 2016. This has led to growth in the gaming sector of India. This...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

18,957FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada