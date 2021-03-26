By Akash Sharma

Foreign banks, as well as countries, actually have an inevitable demand for dollars for the purpose of international trading. Here we are to tell you the 12 most prominent reasons why you should prefer to buy USD over any other currency on Multibank. Let’s begin!

Valuation

The value of the US dollar is usually determined by the demand for it and it is very much similar to the goods and services. There are three different ways by which the valuation of the Dollar is determined: exchange, the value of Treasury notes, and the foreign exchange reserves. Considering all the perspectives we can easily come to a conclusion that the valuation of the USD will never be less as its demand will keep on increasing and exchange rates will also remain high due to universal acceptance. It has mostly been increasing since 2011 and has a much higher value since then.

Economic factors

There are multiple economic factors that drive the importance of USD over any other currency. The economic condition of the state from which we obtain USD has been one of the most successfully developed nations in the world. The United States today makes its currency strongest with the ever-growing economy and the growth that would attract buyers and sellers internationally. The highest yield would be obtained from the US dollar in this regard.

Trust

The currency USD has paved a pathway of trust for the investors, buyers, and sellers. People have started to believe in the powerful capability of the USD and its conversion policies. USD being the currency reserve, global currency, and many more has become one of the central currencies around which the trading revolves. It is an unlimited store and the safest as well.

Flexibility

The flexibility of the US Dollar exchange rates is another important criterion. It is not a fixed currency but is a floating currency and its value is subjected to change based on the trading of currency in the foreign market.

Acceptance

The US Dollar is accepted and used in most parts of the world. Though legally the government of the United States does not provide rights to any other country to use the US dollar the countries can use the US Dollars in semi dollarization format which means they can use their own currency and dollar in the market interchangeably.

US Dollar is a reserve currency

During the time of the second world war, the US supplied a huge amount of Allies and thus got payments with gold which made the United States the largest gold hub or holder in the world.

Conclusion –

Almost 61 percent of the reserves of foreign banks are assigned in US Dollars and almost forty percent of the total world’s debts are also in terms of dollars. The safest store of money is the US dollars. It is the best redeemable currency for the best facilitation of commerce of the entire world.

