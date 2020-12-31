Friday, January 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India 20 Decisions of Yogi in 2020 Which Led To New UP
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

20 Decisions of Yogi in 2020 Which Led To New UP

Yogi government set an example for the other states

0
Yogi
Yogi's 20 decisions in 2020 that paved the way for a new UP. Pinterest

While the Central and state governments were struggling to combat the unprecedented Covid outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only tackled the situation well but also took decisions that kept the ball rolling for the state.

From the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya to establishing the world’s biggest film city in Noida, Yogi came in for praise from a large section of people. Let’s take a look at the 20 important decisions taken by Yogi in 2020.

With the laying of the foundation stone of the Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Yogi government outlined the biggest blueprint for the development of Ayodhya and its adjoining areas. With this, the UP CM is aiming to make the state one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world.

By enacting the UP Love Jihad Law, a stringent law against those who marry girls from other religions by hiding their identities, the Yogi government set an example for the other states.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

In order to teach a lesson to the people who harass women, the Yogi government took the decision to put up the posters of molesters and sexual offenders.

With the aim of making women self-reliant and to ensure their safety, Yogi started Mission Shakti on the first day of Navratri. For this, several schemes were introduced, including women help desks in police stations, tehsils, and blocks across the state.

The Yogi government launched the biggest campaign against the mafia and criminals of Uttar Pradesh. He ordered the seizure of the properties of the criminals and bulldozing of the illegal properties.

The state government also passed an Ordinance under which damage to government property by miscreants and rioters will be made up through the sale of their properties. It was also decided that posters of the rioters will be put up across the state.

Yogi
UP CM is aiming to make the state one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world. Pinterest

Apart from this, by enacting a law against cow slaughter under which 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh was imposed, the Yogi government has tried to ban cow slaughter in the state.

The UP government strengthened the security environment by setting up the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) on the lines of the CISF.

The compensation to the families of the martyred soldiers of the army and paramilitary forces was an increase from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

In order to revamp the police system, the state government implemented the Police Commissionerate system in Lucknow and Noida.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

A unique initiative was taken by the UP government to provide employment to around 80,000 rural women under the Bank Sakhi scheme.

Decisions were also taken by the government in order to help the migrant laborers reach their homes during the Covid pandemic and lockdown. The government not only brought the UP laborers back from other states by trains or buses but also helped the laborers of other states in reaching their states.

Around 40 lakh laborers were given an allowance of Rs 1,000 during the lockdown along with food and medicines.

It also took the decision to develop the world’s largest film city in Noida and allocated the land for it.

Yogi
Yogi government passed a law making it compulsory for the doctors to serve in government hospitals for 10 years. Pinterest

In 2020, the Yogi government also decided on the logo and the design for the Noida International Airport. Another infrastructure development work like the Poorvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Kushinagar International Airport was also taken up.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: दलित युवाओं के बाल काटने से मना करने पर उप्र के नाई पर केस दर्ज

The government initiated land acquisition for the construction of the Ganga Expressway in 2020 and cleared the way for its construction.

In order to provide better healthcare facilities, the Yogi government passed a law making it compulsory for doctors to serve in government hospitals for 10 years. Under this, every doctor must compulsorily work for 10 years in government hospitals after obtaining a degree. In order to upgrade the health facilities, Yogi started Chief Minister Arogya Mela.

The Yogi government also provided employment to more than four lakh youth. So far, over 20 lakh people have become self-employed under Mission Employment. The target for the financial year is 50 lakh.

A major decision to make ODOP and MSME the backbone of the state’s economic development was also taken in 2020.

A record plantation drive was taken up during the Ganga Yatra from Bijnor to Ballia and awareness was spread among the people about the rivers and the environment.

ALSO READ: Railways To Link India With Bangladesh And Nepal

For the first time, a Defence Expo was organized in Lucknow with the focus on a Defence Corridor. The ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ was also started to provide tap water to every household in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions. (IANS)

Previous articleNot Having Expectations From New Year Best Way To Move Into It, says Manoj Bajpayee

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Not Having Expectations From New Year Best Way To Move Into It, says Manoj Bajpayee

NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to ring in 2021 in Goa, with wife Shabana and daughter Ava. The actor has no expectations...
Read more
Environment

Jawahar Park in Mathura To Reopen With A New Look

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Jawahar Park in Mathura that hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2016 when violent clashes between the police and squatters...
Read more
Lead Story

OnePlus May Launch Fitness Band In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
OnePlus is reportedly planning to enter the wearables segment with the launch of the 'OnePlus Band' in India next year that will give competition...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

20 Decisions of Yogi in 2020 Which Led To New UP

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the Central and state governments were struggling to combat the unprecedented Covid outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath not only tackled the...
Read more

Not Having Expectations From New Year Best Way To Move Into It, says Manoj Bajpayee

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is all set to ring in 2021 in Goa, with wife Shabana and daughter Ava. The actor has no expectations...
Read more

Jawahar Park in Mathura To Reopen With A New Look

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Jawahar Park in Mathura that hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2016 when violent clashes between the police and squatters...
Read more

OnePlus May Launch Fitness Band In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
OnePlus is reportedly planning to enter the wearables segment with the launch of the 'OnePlus Band' in India next year that will give competition...
Read more

NSO Used Data of Real People Showcasing Contact-Tracing

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a case that may involve potential privacy violations of thousands of people, researchers have found that Israeli spyware maker NSO Group resorted to...
Read more

Next Album of The Weeknd on Black Lives Matter and COVID Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer The Weeknd says his next album will be inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with TMRW, the...
Read more

Outfit Tips For Stylish Ethnic Twist In New Year Party

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
New Year's eve - a time to dress up and dance the night away into 2021. Even if you are planning a small party...
Read more

Know Your Annual Horoscope of 2021

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
What changes will the new year bring to your life? Based on your sun sign and the stars, we are all impacted by different...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada