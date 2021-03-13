Saturday, March 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness 4 Simple Yoga Ashanas That Can Help Get Rid Of Bloating And...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

4 Simple Yoga Ashanas That Can Help Get Rid Of Bloating And Boost Digestion

Yoga postures are designed to optimize the functioning of the internal organs keeping your body free from toxins and working smoothly

0
bloating
Yoga can help in decreasing stomach problems. Pixabay

Heavily processed, oily and junk food cause problems like acidity, bloating, and gas. They cause excess production of acid in the stomach by the gastric glands. The over secretion of this acid leads to a sensation of burning in the stomach, causes stomach aches, constipation, and even loss of appetite in some cases.

Practicing yoga regularly will get you on the path towards good health, longevity, fitness, increased stamina, and boost immunity as well. Grand Master Akshar shares four simple yoga ashanas that can help get rid of bloating and boost digestion.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Vajrasana

The only pose that can be done right after a meal, can be performed on a full stomach.

Formation: Stand in Samasthithi, slowly breathing in and out, You may keep your eyes closed, Keep your arms straight by your side, Slowly open your eyes and kneel down on your mat, Sit on your heels turning your toes outward, Keep your heels close, Place your palms on your knees facing, Keep your spine erect and look forward, Hold this asana for a while

Malasana

bloating
Malasana yoga posture. Wikimedia commons

Formation of the posture: From Samasthiti, bend your knees and lower your pelvis, You are in a full squat position, Keep your feet flat on the ground and knees apart, Stretch your arms out ahead resting them on the knees, Spine is erect

Eka Paad Badha Malasana

Formation of the posture: From Samasthiti, bend your knees and lower your pelvis, You are in a full squat position, Keep your feet flat on the ground and knees apart, Stretch your right arm up and wrap it around your right knee from the outside, Lock your right hand from behind with your left, Look ahead keeping your spine as erect as possible, Repeat on the other side.

ALSO READ: Yoga Can Cure Winter Stiffness of Body

Dandasana

Formation of the posture: Sit with your legs stretched out, Activate your toes keeping them in a flexed position, Back remains straight, Stretch out both arms holding them parallel to the floor.

The expert says: “Yoga postures are designed to optimize the functioning of the internal organs keeping your body free from toxins and working smoothly. Yoga can also be an excellent way to boost your digestive system as the practice of yoga keeps away stress.” (IANS/SP)

Previous articleStudy: Cancer Cells May Evade Chemotherapy
Next articlePeople With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more
Lead Story

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Health & Fitness

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

1 in 3 Women Globally Suffer Physical/Sexual Violence by Intimate Partner: WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports one in three women globally, around 736 million, suffer physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual...
Read more

2020 Was a Record Year For Discovering New Asteroids, Says Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

US Targets Racism as a “Public Health Crisis” That Shortens Lives

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A year into the coronavirus pandemic that is disproportionately ravaging African American lives both physically and economically, efforts are underway to target racism as...
Read more

Here’s a List of Popular Bollywood Celebs Who Gave Shelter To Stay Animals

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ditching the idea of spending a whopping amount on pedigreed pets, several Bollywood celebrities are giving shelter to stray animals in their homes. IANS has...
Read more

Very Few Urban Slum Households in India Use LPG in Their Kitchen: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as government claims to have taken cooking gas penetration in the country to over 99 percent of households, an independent study on the...
Read more

Exhibition On Stonehenge Brings New Discoveries To Light

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Featuring 400 artifacts and the breakthrough science behind some of the latest discoveries about England's prehistoric monument of Stonehenge, which is also a World...
Read more

75 Percent Investors To Rely On AI Than Gut Feel By 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, over 75 percent of venture capital (VC) and early-stage investors will bank more on data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) than gut...
Read more

People With Emotional Intelligence Less Likely To Be Susceptible To Fake News

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People with high levels of emotional intelligence are less likely to be susceptible to 'fake news, a new study suggests. The studies, published in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada