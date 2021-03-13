4 Simple Yoga Ashanas That Can Help Get Rid Of Bloating And Boost Digestion

Heavily processed, oily and junk food cause problems like acidity, bloating, and gas. They cause excess production of acid in the stomach by the gastric glands. The over secretion of this acid leads to a sensation of burning in the stomach, causes stomach aches, constipation, and even loss of appetite in some cases.

Practicing yoga regularly will get you on the path towards good health, longevity, fitness, increased stamina, and boost immunity as well. Grand Master Akshar shares four simple yoga ashanas that can help get rid of bloating and boost digestion.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Vajrasana

The only pose that can be done right after a meal, can be performed on a full stomach.

Formation: Stand in Samasthithi, slowly breathing in and out, You may keep your eyes closed, Keep your arms straight by your side, Slowly open your eyes and kneel down on your mat, Sit on your heels turning your toes outward, Keep your heels close, Place your palms on your knees facing, Keep your spine erect and look forward, Hold this asana for a while

Malasana

Formation of the posture: From Samasthiti, bend your knees and lower your pelvis, You are in a full squat position, Keep your feet flat on the ground and knees apart, Stretch your arms out ahead resting them on the knees, Spine is erect

Eka Paad Badha Malasana

Formation of the posture: From Samasthiti, bend your knees and lower your pelvis, You are in a full squat position, Keep your feet flat on the ground and knees apart, Stretch your right arm up and wrap it around your right knee from the outside, Lock your right hand from behind with your left, Look ahead keeping your spine as erect as possible, Repeat on the other side.

ALSO READ: Yoga Can Cure Winter Stiffness of Body

Dandasana

Formation of the posture: Sit with your legs stretched out, Activate your toes keeping them in a flexed position, Back remains straight, Stretch out both arms holding them parallel to the floor.

The expert says: “Yoga postures are designed to optimize the functioning of the internal organs keeping your body free from toxins and working smoothly. Yoga can also be an excellent way to boost your digestive system as the practice of yoga keeps away stress.” (IANS/SP)