Saturday, June 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips 5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men

Here are a few basic grooming tips and tools for men which they can try at home

0
Men
Beard trimmer provides precision, easiness, and a salon-like trim and style in few simple steps. Pixabay

Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out have completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has created a huge demand for easy-to-use grooming tools and do-it-yourself (DIY) styling products. Additionally, apart from the comfort and convenience factors, consumers prefer having more control over their style and overall looks. This has led to a massive uprise in the popularity of personal care and even skincare appliances.

Listed below are a few basic grooming tips and tools for men can try at home:

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Beard Styling

Beard trimmer provides precision, easiness, and a salon-like trim and style in few simple steps. To maintain a clean beard, it is important to use a product that gives facial hair neat and sharp cuts. Therefore, the use of trimmers that come with a set of clippers or multiple length settings allows precision for an even trim. The first thing before you shave is to decide the shape of your beard to suit your face. For instance, for rounder faces, keeping a fuller beard is recommended while for a slimmer look, sport a more streamlined and refined beard. Once you have shaved the beard into shape, apply beard oil to keep your beard soft, healthy, and moisturized.

Men
FDA Approves Obesity Drug That Helped People Cut Weight 15%. Pixabay

Face Cleansing at home

In summers, due to the weather, one tends to sweat more than usual, often leading the growth of bacteria. When combined with dirt and dust that sticks to the sweat, your skin can end up in breakouts and pimples. To keep these at bay, wash your face twice a day using a face wash. Facial tools like a facial cleanser can also be used to remove skin impurities. Havells SC5070 Facial Cleanser is extremely user-friendly for daily cleansing routine or deeper exfoliation. This premium product also comes with multiple operation modes. In addition, the device is water-resistant. Fitted with smart alerts, it will light you up in just one use.

Hair Care

Now that you cannot go to salons and need to tend to your hair at home, starting with a hair spa can be a good idea. To do so, oil your hair first and let it stay for 20 minutes. Then, take a towel and dip it in hot water. Now, wrap the towel around your hair so that the steam helps the oil penetrate deeper inside your scalp. The next step is to wash your hair with a good-quality shampoo and conditioner. Post this step, you can style your hair with the Havells HD3162 Men’s Hair Dryer which comes with a thin concentrator designed for focussed blow-dry and salon-worthy results.

Men
The next step is to wash your hair with a good-quality shampoo and conditioner. Pixabay

Body Grooming

Keeping hair growth at bay helps to maintain body hygiene, especially during summers and when the weather is humid. A body groomer provides comfortable trimming of unwanted body hair. It gets rid of hair from various body areas such as the chest, armpits, and legs. Designed for comfortable trimming of the hair, a body groomer is best to be used on longer hair. Since it takes time to groom yourself, you should look for a body groomer that you can easily hold for longer durations. Additionally, a good body groomer is ergonomically designed to allow easy handling and usage.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Men Smell The Way They Do

Nailcare

At least once a week, dedicate 5 minutes to clip your nails. Not only your fingernails, which are quite visible but also your toenails. While cutting your nails, do not ignore the hangnails and cuticles. Using a clipper is the best way to dry cuticles. Using a file, on the other hand, can give the nails a smooth texture. The Havells NP2001 Nail Shiner can help buff away the harsh edges and get professional-looking nails every time. This tool can be used with or without a cord to file on your fingers and toes. The nail shiner comes with a micro-USB charging port that provides 60 minutes of cordless use after 180 minutes of full charge. After buffing, use the shiner to make your nails look beautiful and healthy which lasts up to 2 weeks. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleReady To Bust Some Paper Myths?
Next articleUNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more
Lead Story

UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report launched by UNESCO highlights the need for policy measures to reach gender parity in the cultural and creative industries, despite recent...
Read more
Environment

Ready To Bust Some Paper Myths?

NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has stated the argument that the use of paper implies cutting forests and hence...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more

UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report launched by UNESCO highlights the need for policy measures to reach gender parity in the cultural and creative industries, despite recent...
Read more

5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out have completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has...
Read more

Ready To Bust Some Paper Myths?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has stated the argument that the use of paper implies cutting forests and hence...
Read more

World Environment Day: 4 Pro-Planet Steps To Take Now To Build A Healthy Future

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has given us a unique opportunity to pause, reflect and rethink how to balance our relationship with nature to ensure a harmonious...
Read more

The Impact Of Loneliness On Brain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Loneliness can be difficult. Lonely people often feel isolated and sad. Research has been finding that lonely people are more susceptible to diseases, both...
Read more

Can Monkeys Learn To Recognize Themselves In The Mirror?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By about age 2, people can recognize their own reflections in a mirror. Great apes, including chimpanzees, orangutans, bonobos, and gorillas, also have exhibited...
Read more

Mosquitoes Fatally Attracted To Deadly, Sweet-Smelling Potion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Stinky socks are a hot commodity in Tanzania these days. Researchers there have discovered that the odor attracts malaria-transmitting mosquitoes at a rate four...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada