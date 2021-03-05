Friday, March 5, 2021
5 Healthy Ingredients To Include In Our Diet To Channelize Our Inner Boss Lady
5 Healthy Ingredients To Include In Our Diet To Channelize Our Inner Boss Lady

Sheryl Salis, a Registered Dietician, and Certified Diabetes Educator share 5 healthy ingredients to include in our diet to channelize our inner Boss Lady

Turmeric commonly known as Haldi. Pixabay

Women have always been the epicenter of our family lives, and are now budding into entrepreneurs, impactful team players, and opinion leaders that shape society and walk towards a brighter future. As women grow in their roles daily and challenge the barriers with their modern-day approach, it is of utmost importance to keep our health on track and adapt to a healthier and fitter lifestyle to manage the best of both worlds.

Age-old Turmeric Therapy

Turmeric commonly known as Haldi has been in the sheer spotlight for all the right reasons in these recent times. It is one of the most common super-foods in Indian households that are accepted widely for its ayurvedic and medicinal properties. According to Ayurveda, turmeric balances all the ‘doshas’, cleanses the blood and purifies the toxins from the body.

The curcumin present in turmeric aids to boost immunity, anti-septic and anti-viral property, and anti-inflammatory. A famous rendition of turmeric is our very own haldi ka doodh which has been an age-old remedy in Indian households for years and stands relevant even today! We can swap our mid-day beverages with an enriching cup of turmeric latte and witness the results ourselves.

Boost Immunity with 100 Percent Pure Honey

Honey has been a healthy ingredient alternative in all our deserts and immunity kadhas for time immemorial. It has regained its importance in our Indian households, especially during the pandemic for immunity boosting and DIY kadhas. Identifying pure honey has become increasingly important in these tough times where we can get maximum benefits from this golden traditional superfood. We should always go for FSSAI approved honey, for 100 percent surety lookout for the NMR-approved mark i.e. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance technology which ensures unadulterated honey including no added sugar. NMR is seen as the gold-standard for testing for adulteration in honey.

Honey contains natural antioxidants. Pixabay

Replace Sugar with Pure Honey. Honey contains natural antioxidants that help build immunity and support overall health. A turmeric latte in the morning or just some warm water and lemon with hints of garlic and honey is the best way to start our day and help us stay healthy and glowing throughout.

Soybean Superpower

Soybean has always been a healthy ingredient alternative to our veggie-folks to maximize their protein intake. It also contains women-friendly isoflavones which are phytoestrogens. Phytoestrogens are plant-based foods that can have an estrogen-like effect on the body which helps to reduce menopause symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats. This helps us stay calm mentally, and physically avoiding any discomfort in our daily lives. Studies have shown that including 40 g of soy protein in our diet can help increase bone mineral density thereby preventing osteoporosis.

Soybean can be incorporated easily in our daily meal plan in the form of unflavoured soy milk, soy paneer/cheese (tofu), soy granules, soy atta, soy yogurt, and soy nuts which are available freely at all supermarkets and at many grocery stores. Soya should be roasted/cooked before use to destroy its anti-nutritional properties!

Amla for All

Amla, also known as the Indian Gooseberry and is a healthy ingredient, has always been a much-talked-about ingredient in Indian households for the wide list of benefits that it has to offer. Amla is the richest source of vitamin C and is packed with many other vitamins and minerals. Fun Fact — One Amla packs the Vitamin C power equivalent to 2 Oranges. Other than its generous benefits on skin and hair, Amla has also shown to be effective in controlling blood glucose and blood cholesterol levels. Amla’s blood purifying components help in getting clear moisturized, and radiant skin that we all crave during winters when our skin dries out and looks pale. Amla can be consumed as the fruit itself or as fresh amla juice or amla powder to get maximum benefits in our everyday diets.

Go Coco-nuts with VCNO

Coconuts are an integral part of Indian cuisine in many regions for their health and nutritional benefits. While we try to find new ways to adapt the very versatile – coconut in our modern-day diets, switching to virgin cold-pressed coco-oil is the talk of the town, these days. Virgin Coconut Oil, contains a rich amount of MCTs that help in easy digestion and boosts the immunity system. It is also a really good fix for weight management, heart health, and brain function. We can go on binging our favorite fried food or coco-deserts without feeling guilty about the calorie tracker.

While we gear up and celebrate the women of today, let’s strive for healthier and more insightful choices this Women’s Day by taking care of our mental and physical health first. After all, it’s all that the inner boss lady demands – Good Health & Good Vibes! (IANS/SP)

