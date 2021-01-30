Saturday, January 30, 2021
5 Social Media Tools Every Content Creator Should Use
Business

5 Social Media Tools Every Content Creator Should Use

Use some tools to make sure that the content you publish catches everybody's attention

Social media tools
Few social media tools to enhance your content. Flickr

BY SHWETA PORWAL

The World is on social media and knows the importance of Social media in daily life. Since social media barged its way into our lives everybody wants to be great at social media by using all the possible social media tools to make their content presentable and engaging.

Creating content is all about being creative and thinking out of the box which somehow takes a lot of time and effort. The only best thing you have to do is to use some tools to make sure that the content you publish catches everybody’s attention.

Let’s explore 5 social media tools that will help improve results.

CANVA

Canva is one of the best online and easy to use graphic design website where you can create custom, on-brand graphics for your social media pages. The websites offer hundreds of free and easy to use templates, designs, post, thumbnails, posters, fonts for stories, and more. Canva also has banners related to social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Canva has an easy to use drag and drop interface which makes it more easy and useful.

Price: You can join and avail the primary features for free, but for the more upgraded version of Canva you have to use a paid one.

Social media tools
Canva- Graphic Designing tool. Pinterest

Website: .Canva Website

LIGHTROOM

Adobe’s Lightroom is a tool used to organize and edit photos. It is a user-friendly tool that includes sliders, filters, and other features that help to create beautiful photos even if you don’t have much editing experience. The availability of the app is also high, it’s available for both mobile and desktop.

Price: Free and Paid both.

Website: Lightroom Website

UNSPLASH

Unsplash is a massive library of free photos that you can use for free. Unsplash is considered as one of the favorite tools in the design, photography, and video space. The content of Unsplash helps give your content a professional and polished look.

Price: Free

Website: Unsplash Website

HOOTSUITE

Hootsuite is a social media scheduling tool that gives users the option to schedule, track and collaborate on social media accounts. It also helps to create a custom social message to send on different social media platforms. The tool is majorly used to promote the best social media content, increase brand awareness, interact with interested audiences.

Social media tools
Social media tool- Hootsuite. Pinterest

 

Price: 30-day free trial and after that Hootsuite is a paid tool.

Website: Hootsuite Website

AUTOHASH

Hashtags are one of the most important steps which make your content visible in the vast world of Social media. The tool Autohash is a very useful tool that suggests related and popular hashtags for your post that you can easily use and increase your reach and create new audiences every day.

Price: Free to use.

Website: Autohash is an application that can be downloaded easily.

