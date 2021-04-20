5 Types Of Automated Greeting Cards That Are Good For Business

By Sana Faisal

A successful company has happy customers and happy employees. One way to achieve both is by celebrating birthdays, acknowledging special occasions, and saying thank you with a greeting card. Let’s review the five main types of automated greeting cards that are good for your business.

Why Are Greeting Cards Good for Business?

With today’s technology, sending automated greeting cards is simpler and less costly than keeping a variety of traditional paper cards on hand. Automated cards still deliver the same important message from your business, which is that you care about your customers. Perks your business can expect when sending automated greeting cards include:

Building brand recognition.

Demonstrating your dedication to service.

Standing out from the competition.

Tips for Sending Automated Greeting Cards

Automated greeting cards make your customers and employees feel special. Consider some of these ideas when setting up your company’s automated cards:

Individualize each card by including a personalized note.

Choose automated greeting cards that are of high quality to make a good impression.

Make sure that specific staff members send out the greeting cards, not the company in general.

Set up cards to deliver automatically, so you don’t forget.

Types of Greeting Cards To Send

With a seemingly endless number of occasions to send an automated greeting card, these types are always welcome:

Birthday Cards

Celebrating an employees’ birthday is a great way to boost morale. Likewise, valued clients or customers appreciate the same gesture on their special day. Improve your marketing efforts by also offering them a special discount or small token of your appreciation.

Holiday Cards

Holiday cards are another way to get your brand in front of your customer base. Remember to avoid anything with a strong religious theme unless you know the addressee personally. Thanksgiving is the ideal time to say “Thank you,” while New Year’s Day is the perfect opportunity to present your business’ plans for the upcoming season. If you’re unsure what to say, consider:

Wishing you a wonderful holiday season.

May you have a spectacular new year!

A holiday note of thanks because we couldn’t do it without you.

Thank You Cards

Thank you cards are one of the most common types of automated greeting cards. They work equally well to show your appreciation to both customers and staff. Send them to employees who go above and beyond and to loyal customers who make large or frequent purchases. You can also send thank you cards to journalists who promote your company and suppliers that provide bulk discounts.

Congratulations Cards

Congratulatory cards have the same feel-good results as thank-you cards. Consider congratulating an employee on their personal or professional accomplishments, such as meeting performance metrics or having a baby. If you’re wondering what to write in a congratulations card, include phrases like:

I’m proud of you!

This calls for a celebration!

Congratulations on your achievement!

Best wishes on your next adventure!

Sending automated greeting cards is a great way to promote your business. Whether you want to thank your employees for their hard work or extend your top customers a special offer, you can find a digital message for every occasion.