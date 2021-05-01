Saturday, May 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story 7 Facts On Kamala Harris, US Vice President
Lead StoryPoliticsUSA

7 Facts On Kamala Harris, US Vice President

Harris, 55, is the daughter of immigrants. Her mother was an India-born breast cancer researcher, who did her last decade of research at Berkeley Lab

0
Kamala Harris
US President Joe Biden with US Vice President Kamala Harris. Wikimedia commons

Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California and former presidential candidate, is Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, the Biden campaign announced Tuesday, via a tweet to supporters. Biden’s one-time opponent has made headlines for her sharp criticism of him on the campaign trail, alongside controversy over her time as a prosecutor in California.

Within minutes of the Biden campaign’s announcement, President Donald Trump tweeted a video lambasting Harris as “rushing to the radical left,” citing her support for tax hikes and Medicare for All.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Harris is the first Black woman and the first candidate of Indian descent to be named on a major U.S. party’s ticket 

Harris, 55, is the daughter of immigrants. Her mother was an India-born breast cancer researcher, who did her last decade of research at Berkeley Lab, which conducts research for the Department of Energy. Harris’s father is a Stanford University emeritus economics professor who was born in Jamaica.

“Hopefully it signifies a tremendous shift in the Democratic Party by finally recognizing how important Black people, and most specifically Black women, are to the base,” Angela Rye, a Democratic political strategist, and former Congressional Black Caucus executive director told the Los Angeles Times.

Despite her humble upbringing, Harris was well-known in San Francisco social circles 

Harris’s parents divorced when she was 7 years old, and Harris was raised largely by her mother. “We moved a lot,” she told The New Yorker last summer.

Kamala Harris
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Wikimedia commons

But in San Francisco, a Democratic stronghold and home to Californian political families, such as the Feinsteins and Pelosis, she familiarized herself with the social scene.
“In San Francisco — this was especially true 25 years ago — there’s a group of people who socialize with each other, and are very supportive of the opera, the ballet, the arts,” Sharon Owsley, a longtime Harris friend, and former employee, told The New Yorker. “Entry into the group depends on your attributes — not if you have money, but if you are smart. That was the appeal of Kamala. She can turn a room into a group of bystanders.”

She didn’t like the Obama comparisons early in her career 

Headlines labeling Harris “the female Obama” have followed her for years, from her time as a district attorney to the end of her bid for the presidency.

“One thing that above all else drives her crazy is getting reduced to a demographic stereotype,” Sean Clegg, a longtime adviser, told The New Yorker in 2019. “She was a prosecutor. They didn’t have the same life experience. She told us, ‘Don’t define me based on something a man did.’”

Still, Obama applauded the Biden campaign’s announcement, tweeting Tuesday, “She [Harris] is more than prepared for the job. He added, “This is a good day for our country.”

Her past as a prosecutor has been both a boon and a drawback 

Criminal justice reform was a centerpiece of Harris’ presidential bid, highlighting the 13 years she spent as a prosecutor in Alameda County and across the bay in San Francisco. She bills herself as a “progressive prosecutor” and says she worked to reform the criminal justice system, often pointing at an initiative she launched in 2005 to help first-time drug offenders reintegrate into society. But critics have denounced some of her tough-on-crime policies, including an anti-truancy program that threatened jail time for parents whose children skipped school, and her handling of wrongful convictions.

One of the most controversial cases during Harris’ stint as a district attorney was that of Jamal Trulove, who served more than six years in prison on a murder charge from a 2007 shooting. He was acquitted in a retrial in 2015, and in 2018, was awarded $13.1 million dollars after a jury found police officers fabricated evidence against him and withheld evidence that would have helped his case.

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris has held elected office since 2003. Wikimedia commons

In the wake of this summer’s protests against racism and police brutality, Harris’s background could be a turnoff for voters, especially younger and more liberal people of color. Harris has held elected office since 2003 — and hasn’t looked back. That year, she won the election for San Francisco district attorney and won reelection in 2007. Three years later, in 2010, she narrowly beat Republican Steve Cooley to become California attorney general. She was reelected in 2014 over Republican attorney Ronald Gold.

Harris took her political career a step further in 2016 when she defeated former Democratic Rep. Loretta Sanchez for election as U.S. senator from California. Harris kicked off her presidential campaign just halfway through her first term as senator
She announced her candidacy on “Good Morning America” on Jan. 21, 2019, which coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Her slogan, “Kamala Harris For The People” referenced her past as a prosecutor.

Despite her sharp criticism of Biden, Harris endorsed him for president in March. Three months after dropping out of the presidential race, Harris posted a video on Twitter in which she told supporters, “I believe in Joe.”  “I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States,” she wrote in the accompanying tweet.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Made History By Being The First Indian-American Vice President of the US

The endorsement was a far cry from the campaign trail. In a viral moment during her first presidential debate in June 2019, she called out Biden for speaking warmly of his working relationships with segregationist lawmakers at a campaign event that month. She attacked his opposition to school busing in the 1970s to integrate schools.

“There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris said. “And that little girl was me.” But within a day of her dropping out, Biden told reporters he would “of course” consider her as vice-presidential running mate.

“Senator Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be. I mean it sincerely,” Biden said in December 2019. “She is solid. She can be president someday herself. She can be the vice president. She can go on to be a Supreme Court justice. She can be an attorney general. I mean, she has the enormous capability.”  (VOA/SP)

Previous articleEthiopian Refugee Crisis
Next articleCovid 19: Using Oxygen Cylinder Without Guidance Can Be Harmful

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Why Does February Have 28 Days?

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Why is it that February has 28 days and the other months have 30 or 31? The origins of the reason can...
Read more
Environment

Coming Soon: Enjoy A Cruise On The Rivers That India And B’desh Share

NewsGram Desk - 0
You could soon be enjoying a cruise along the lesser-known rivers such as Feni, Muhuri, Meghna, Gandak and Manas among others in Indias eastern...
Read more
India

Art Works Discloses Role Of Women In Punnapra-Vayalar Revolt

NewsGram Desk - 0
A series of seven works by a participating artist in 'Lokame Tharavadu', a large-scale contemporary art exhibition organized by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, revealed...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Does February Have 28 Days?

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Why is it that February has 28 days and the other months have 30 or 31? The origins of the reason can...
Read more

Coming Soon: Enjoy A Cruise On The Rivers That India And B’desh Share

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
You could soon be enjoying a cruise along the lesser-known rivers such as Feni, Muhuri, Meghna, Gandak and Manas among others in Indias eastern...
Read more

Art Works Discloses Role Of Women In Punnapra-Vayalar Revolt

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A series of seven works by a participating artist in 'Lokame Tharavadu', a large-scale contemporary art exhibition organized by the Kochi Biennale Foundation, revealed...
Read more

New Rules To Improve The Quality Of Google Play Store

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fresh bid to sanitise its Play Store, Google has announced new policies and guidelines to improve app quality and discovery for users. The...
Read more

How Lungs Are Affected During SARS-COV-2

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
 A team of US researchers has conducted a novel cell study that reveals mechanisms which result in lethal Covid-19, and may explain long-term complications...
Read more

Guru Tegh Bahadur Birth Anniversary: His Early life, Teachings, And Important Works

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In Indian history, Guru Shri Tegh Bahadurs' personality shines resplendent like a bright constellation. He was born in Amritsar to Guru Hargobindji and Nankiji...
Read more

Covid 19: Using Oxygen Cylinder Without Guidance Can Be Harmful

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Experts have recently warned that using oxygen concentrators without medical guidance can be very harmful. Speaking at a webinar organized by PIB, Covid Co-ordinator,...
Read more

7 Facts On Kamala Harris, US Vice President

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California and former presidential candidate, is Joe Biden’s vice-presidential running mate, the Biden campaign announced Tuesday, via a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada