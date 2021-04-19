A Complete Guide To Learn About Different Bitcoin Trading Strategies!

By Jean Nichols

Everyone wants to make massive profits, but it is not an easy task as it requires a lot of knowledge and effort. If you want to make easy money over the Internet, bitcoin trading is the perfect option. You can use bitqh to learn about bitcoin trading and turn into an expert. Here are few strategies to do better trading:

What is a bitcoin trading strategy?

Bitcoin trading strategy is a plan that you can follow while trading bitcoins and make accurate decisions with more ease and comfort. Following an efficient trading strategy minimizes the risks t a great extent and also reduces the chance for you to make any poor decision that may make you face massive losses. Bitcoin trading is a high-risk activity, and a trading strategy can help you to avoid all the risks and stay on the safe side. The price of bitcoin keeps on fluctuating, which makes it difficult to make the right decision at the right time, but if you have a suitable trading strategy, it will assist you to keep your emotions in control and follow the right plan.

A good bitcoin trading strategy not only helps in maximizing the profits but also removes the risk of making any wrong decision in panic, which usually leads to massive financial losses. There are diverse types of strategies that you can follow while trading bitcoins, and you can read about them in the following paragraphs.

What are the different types of bitcoin trading strategies?

Bitcoin trading strategies are mainly classified into two sections; Active strategies and passive strategies. There are several trading strategies in both of these categories, and some of them are as follows;

Day trading

Day trading is one of the most popular active trading strategies. Day trading refers to opening and closing a trade within 24 hours and using the price fluctuation in a day to earn maximum profits. Day traders focus on making maximum gains out of the daily price fluctuations, which is a difficult task. It requires you to keep a close eye on the market 24×7 so that you are well-aware of all the price fluctuations and take maximum advantage of them. Day trading is a short-term trading strategy that allows you to earn maximum profits in minimum time.

Day trading involved extensive use of technical analysis and research as it is not an easy task to make a quick decision according to the quick price fluctuations in bitcoin. So, you should only pick day trading if you have enough experience along with some incredible trading skills.

Swing trading

Swing trading is a mix of long-term and short-term trading strategies as it involves holding the investment but not more than a few weeks or a month. So, if you are looking for a trading strategy that has the features of both long-term as well as short-term trading, you must go for swing trading. It mainly involves using the market trends to make profitable trading decisions by creating perfect trading plans using different fundamental as well as technical factors. Research, analysis, charts, and technical strategies play an important role in swing trading. It is highly convenient to use and is way better than day trading as it involves minimum risks.

Buying and holding

Now, if we talk about long-term bitcoin trading strategies, one of the best options is to buy and hold. It is a strategy in which traders buy bitcoins and hold them for a certain time period. It is one of the most popular trading strategies as it keeps the trader on the safe side and allows them to make an easy profit while being exposed to minimum risks. This trading strategy minimizes the impact of quick price fluctuations. If you are patient enough and want to earn big profits over the long term, it is the perfect trading strategy for you. Buying and holding strategies don’t require you to keep a close eye on the market conditions as the daily price fluctuations don’t have any significant impact on your trading decisions. It is a passive trading strategy that involved fewer risks and higher chances to earn profits.

