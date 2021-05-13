Friday, May 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness A Doctor Shows How To Fight Covid The Alkaline Way
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

A Doctor Shows How To Fight Covid The Alkaline Way

An alkaline pH of 7.4 is the perfect balance that a human body should maintain to be free of all illnesses

0
To neutralize the acidic pH produced by one bottle of Coke, our body requires 32 glasses of alkaline water with a pH of 10. Pixabay

 In the midst of Covid-19, when the world is at a loss over how to tackle the pandemic unleashed by the coronavirus, with millions infected and hundreds of thousands dead and dying, an expert says keeping the body alkaline is a sure way to fight not just Covid but all illnesses. Dr. Eapen Koshy, in “Survive Covid: By Staying Alkaline” (Konark Publishers), says that “acidic food intake, electromagnetic radiation and an immune-lowering lifestyle” has led to a weakening of the immune system, making humans vulnerable to diseases like Covid and cancer.

“Only a strong immune system can save us. The answers to the current pandemic and to future pandemics lie in alkalinizing our body to boost our immune system and maintain this with an immune-friendly lifestyle,” Koshy in the book, a sequel to his popular book, “Beyond Modern Medicine”. An alkaline body will “nurture a calm, inclusive and tolerant alkaline mind”, says Koshy, a renowned plastic surgeon who lives in Lagos, Nigeria, where he is working with the Vedic Group of Hospitals (affiliated with Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru).

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Besides maintaining an alkaline way of living, the author urges readers to follow “a higher shift in thinking, and the need to move to simpler earth-synchronous ways of life”. According to Koshy, the pH balance of our body “determines our health status more than any other parameter”. In a body with an acidic pH balance, the “white blood cells, which are on the frontline of our immune system and protect us from illnesses, become lethargic and weakened”. An alkaline pH of 7.4 is the perfect balance that a human body should maintain to be free of all illnesses.

Alkaline
“A bottle of Coke has a pH value of 2.5, with around 10 teaspoons or more equivalent of refined sugar. Pixabay

“A well-oxygenated alkaline balanced body has adequate immunity to successfully fight diseases. Diseases occur in a body that has low-oxygenated, acidic cells as its immunity becomes weak. This happens because of nutrient-deficient toxic diet, toxic emotions, and a toxic lifestyle,” he writes. Modern lifestyles with their burden of stress, constantly being exposed to electromagnetic radiation of the mobile phone and laptop, keeping late hours, and waking up much after sunrise, also contribute to an “acidic overload” in our bodies.

“The current pandemic experience has hit us really hard, and it has now become urgent that every citizen of the world is aware of ways to boost immunity and practice a healthy, immunity-friendly lifestyle. It is important to learn to maintain an alkaline body and follow an alkaline diet. Every school curriculum should have this subject incorporated,” Koshy states.

He says that one should be aware of the nature of the food that we eat and “by taking care of our diet and choosing wisely what to eat, we can maintain our body’s pH balance and improve our immunity”. Giving an example, he writes: “A bottle of Coke has a pH value of 2.5, with around 10 teaspoons or more equivalent of refined sugar. To neutralize the acidic pH produced by one bottle of Coke, our body requires 32 glasses of alkaline water with a pH of 10.”

“No one with an alkaline body balance would succumb to the Covid-19 virus as in an alkaline body there is no inflammatory hyper response, and innate and adaptive immunity would be working smoothly.” All vegetables and fruits and all soil produce are alkaline, says the author. “They result in alkalization of the body. In addition, these earth products provide antioxidant effect, adaptogen effect, positivity, and pure energy. They are nature’s alkaline pharmacy.”

Animal milk is a perfect example of how some foods of daily intake while not being very acidic outside the body “leave a large acidic residue when processed in the body”. Lemons and tomatoes are examples of foods that, while being acidic, turn “alkaline once ingested”. “Ginger, lemon, turmeric, aloe vera, ginseng root, etc. are foods that have more alkalinity and antioxidants packed in them. They could be called tonics. It is the alkalinity that gives the tonic effect. Turmeric, further, has a large content of zinc which is needed in all steps of the immune antibody response.”

Alkaline
An acidic mind is incapable of listening to what Mother Earth is telling us”, Koshy writes. Pixabay

Other foods that have alkalinity, as well as nutrients densely packed in them, are gooseberry, moringa leaves, avocado, berries, leafy greens, quinoa, olives, and nuts, among others. An acidic body, besides inviting diseases, will also “harbor an acidic mind, which is a mind in pre-anger, filled with suspicions, selfishness, feelings of superiority, forgetting earth synchronicity, and nurturing a false ego and pride. An acidic mind is incapable of listening to what Mother Earth is telling us”, Koshy writes.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 Vaccine Does Not Damage The Placenta In Pregnant Women

“An alkaline body is disease-free, with no lifestyle diseases. No cancerous changes can occur in an alkaline body. Alkalinity enables the body to follow the circadian rhythm of life. It also nurtures an alkaline mind which is a calm, all-inclusive mind, capable of listening to Mother Earth, and appreciates her magnificence,” says the author.

Dr. Eapen Koshy completed his MBBS and MS in General Surgery from Christian Medical College, Vellore, India; Dip NB in General Surgery and FRCS fellowship from the prestigious Royal College of Surgeons, Dublin.He has also published numerous papers on plastic surgery in a number of publications. He advocates living with nature and believes in a drugless world. He is also a marathon runner, yogi, and an ardent bridge player. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleMyanmar’s Beauty Queen Takes Up Arms Against Military Junta
Next articleFeminists In Pakistan Are Fighting Cases Of Blasphemy

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Rani Abbakka: The First Woman Freedom Fighter Of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Rani Abbakka who is also known as Abbakka Mahadevi was the first queen of Ullal. Known for her unwavering bravery, she was...
Read more
Lead Story

5 Tips For Getting Through A Long-Haul Flight

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn A holiday in the sun! Travel and fun have been in limited supply during the past year, so it’s understandable that many...
Read more
Lead Story

The Most Stylish Hollywood Mother Of The Bride Dresses

NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Miller Mothers of the bride have always held great importance in the wedding. She is always by the side of the bride, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rani Abbakka: The First Woman Freedom Fighter Of India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Rani Abbakka who is also known as Abbakka Mahadevi was the first queen of Ullal. Known for her unwavering bravery, she was...
Read more

5 Tips For Getting Through A Long-Haul Flight

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn A holiday in the sun! Travel and fun have been in limited supply during the past year, so it’s understandable that many...
Read more

The Most Stylish Hollywood Mother Of The Bride Dresses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Miller Mothers of the bride have always held great importance in the wedding. She is always by the side of the bride, and...
Read more

Is Dental Checkup In Pandemic Safe?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to go for a dental checkup but afraid due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic? Take heart, according to a small study SARS-CoV-2 infection...
Read more

Here’s How A Man Turned Covid19 Crisis Into An Opportunity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the Covid pandemic has battered many lives across India, some have turned this crisis into an opportunity. One such person is Farooq...
Read more

Namdhari Sect Providing Education To Slum Children

India NewsGram Desk - 0
An open-air school set up by the Namdhari sect of Sikhism led by spiritual head Thakur Dalip Singh in a street of Jalandhar city...
Read more

Diets Don’t Work In The Long-term, But Lifestyle Changes Do

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For decades, diet conversations globally have ranged from the simple and straightforward to elaborate and convoluted, the latter sometimes even bordering on crazy. In...
Read more

How To Choose The Right SPF

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
SPF known as Sun Protection Factor is an indicator of how effectively it can protect the skin from harmful sun rays. We need to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada