Thursday, April 15, 2021
Lead Story A Few Fascinating Facts About The Sparkling Diamond
Lead Story

A Few Fascinating Facts About The Sparkling Diamond

Diamonds are one of the world's most precious, beautiful, and rare possessions in the world

sparkling diamonds
Facts about diamonds. IANS

Diamonds have an unmatched beauty, their enigmatic energy, or simply a legacy thats billions of years old captivates people all over the world. April being the month of diamonds, Forevermark shares are a few fascinating facts about the creation, discovery, and history of a diamond. April-born ladies here’s an extra reason to put sparkling diamond jewelry on your birthday wish list.

A Miracle of nature: As pure and as old as the Earth itself; a diamond is a natural miracle over 3 billion years in the making. Formed long before dinosaurs roamed the earth, some say that diamonds are even older than the stars, maybe that’s why the sparkle of your diamond often rivals that of the stars twinkling in the sky and why the light of the diamond on your finger, forever reflects the beautiful memories of a lifetime.

The strength of a diamond: Although they look delicate and beautiful, diamonds are the hardest natural substance on the planet, 58 times harder than the next mineral on Earth!

A diamond is indestructible: The word diamond derives from the Greek word Adamas, which in turn means indestructible a fitting name for this everlasting precious stone, which is an eternal symbol of a lifelong commitment. It is no wonder then that diamonds are regarded as the ultimate symbol of love and strength. History proves many ancient cultures believed that diamonds gave the wearer strength and courage during battle, and some kings wore diamonds on their armor as they rode into battle.

sparkling diamonds
Diamonds are formed under 45-60 Kbar of pressure. IANS

Diamonds are rare: Diamonds are one of the world’s most precious, beautiful, and rare possessions in the world. If you were to gather together all the diamonds ever polished since the beginning of time, they fit in a London double-decker bus, with room to spare. That is probably why when you are gifted/ or gift yourself a diamond you truly feel special to be wearing one of the rarest and most precious diamonds that has been created by Mother Nature.

The biggest diamond: Did you know, a diamond over one carat in weight is one in a million and the biggest known diamond in the universe weighs 2.27 thousand trillion tonnes or 10 billion trillion carats. This is the equivalent of 179 trillion double-decker buses.

The largest diamond: The Cullinan, weighing in at 530.20 carats, is the largest cut diamond in the world which originated from the De Beers Premier mine. It was cut from a huge 3,106-carat rough diamond, discovered in the Premier Mine in Transvaal, South Africa in 1905. The Cullinan was eventually yielded nine major, and 107 smaller brilliant-cut diamonds and the two largest diamonds can be found in the British Crown Jewels.

sparkling diamonds
Each rough diamond has a natural pattern telling a unique story. IANS

Not all diamonds are white in color: D-to-Z color diamonds are the most widely used in jewelry, but did you know diamonds come in all colors of the rainbow? Natural-colored diamonds, blue, green, orange, and red are the rarest; while yellow and brown are the most common ones used worldwide.

The 1 percent club: If diamonds are rare then Forevermark diamonds are the rarest of the rare. Less than 1 percent of the world’s diamonds are eligible to become Forevermark. If all the world’s diamonds fit in a double-decker bus, then Forevermark inscribed diamonds, would fill just over two tires of the bus.

Outshining every other diamond in the world, is it eligible to be inscribed with the Forevermark inscription! Invisible to the naked eye, this inscription includes the Forevermark icon and the diamond’s own, unique number at the heart of the diamond that identifies it as exclusively yours and unlike any other diamond in the world.

The most expensive diamond: The Pink Star, Did you know the most expensive and beautiful pink diamond, known as the Pink Star was sold in Hong Kong for more than $71,000,000 and weighs 59.60 carats.

A unique story: Each rough diamond has a natural pattern telling a unique story. No diamonds two are alike, each is as unique as a snowflake: precious and rare.

How are diamonds formed: Sparklings diamonds are formed under 45-60 Kbar of pressure. This corresponds to a depth of 125-200 kilometers below the Earth’s surface- around fifty thousand times atmospheric pressure. The pressure is equivalent to putting the point of the Eiffel Tower upside down on your hand. (IANS/SP)

