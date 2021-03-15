Monday, March 15, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness A Guideline To Help Proceed With Vaccinating Yourself And Your Loved Ones
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

A Guideline To Help Proceed With Vaccinating Yourself And Your Loved Ones

Do not believe in rumors, the best way to get the right information is to speak to doctors at medical centers who are offering the Covid-19 vaccination

0
vaccinating
A guide to vaccination. Pixabay

We have entered the second phase of the world’s largest immunization program. However, several looming questions could hamper the success of this program and weaken the fight against Covid-19.

Yes, vaccination is the most effective tool to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and help us succeed in our mission to restore normalcy! Having said that, the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India has seen much momentum since Day 1. With an enthusiastic push from the civic bodies, we are slowly but steadily approaching our target goals. After a successful round of vaccination for the healthcare providers and frontline workers, we have now moved to vaccinate and protect seniors above 60 years of age, and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Here’s a guideline to help proceed with vaccinating yourself and your loved ones:

1. All adults should take the Covid-19 vaccine and encourage others to take it as well

2. You should have had your meals, and be well hydrated for your vaccination.

3. Only people who have an Anaphylaxis (allergic reaction) to any of the vaccine contents, should not take the vaccine.

4. All approved vaccines, including ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ have;

*100 percent efficacy in preventing death due to Covid-19, Very high efficacy against severe Covid-19, High to moderate efficacy (60%-95%) against symptomatic Covid-19, Poor efficacy only against asymptomatic Covid-19.

vaccinating
Vaccine is safe. Pixabay

5. Vaccinating the high-risk vulnerable population — above 60 years and above 45 years with comorbidities will bring down the mortality rate to ‘very low’, as currently, this group forms almost 90 percent of patients who succumb to the disease. Therefore, we must encourage people in these age groups to be vaccinated.

6. People with previous Covid-19 infection should take the vaccine only after 8-12 weeks of recovery from Covid-19.

7. A person who has received plasma therapy to treat a previous Covid-19 infection should wait for 8-12 weeks before taking the vaccine.

8. Vaccine is safe in patients with hypertension, diabetes, renal failure, and heart disease, among those who have undergone bypass, post-angiography, and those on dialysis.

9. In pregnant women, if the benefit outweighs the risks of the vaccine, then you may take the vaccine. e.g. a frontline pregnant worker should take the vaccine.

10. There is no data on how long pregnancy should be avoided post-vaccination. However, as it is an inactivated or dead virus it should be safe after 6-8 weeks of vaccination to conceive.

vaccinating
Very high efficacy against severe Covid-19. Pixabay

11. Vaccine is safe among those with a food allergy, drug allergy (other than the vaccine components), and common allergic conditions like asthma, allergic rhinitis, and allergic dermatitis. But consult your doctor before enrolling yourself.

12. People on anti-platelet agents like aspirin and clopidogrel should take the Covid-19 vaccine without stopping their medication

13. Patients on blood thinners like warfarin or newer anti-coagulation agents have a small risk of injection site swelling. Patients who are on these newer agents can skip their morning dose, take the vaccine and continue the next regular dose.

14. Patients with neurological complications like stroke, Parkinson’s, dementia should take the vaccine as it is safe for them.

vaccinating
Patients with neurological complications like stroke, Parkinson’s, dementia should take the vaccine as it is safe for them. Pixabay

15. Patients on immunosuppressants (i.e. patients who’ve undergone organ transplants) of any type can safely take the vaccine. However, the immune response may not be complete. Check with your doctor before enrolling.

16. It is false that alcohol is not allowed post-vaccine or that vaccine causes impotency or that vaccine will change the DNA of a person.

17. There are currently no trials available on children, hence vaccination for those below 18 years can be delayed for now.

18. Patients with cancer and those undergoing chemotherapy should consult their doctor and seek an appropriate window for vaccination between the chemotherapy cycles. Ideally, the patient should wait for at least 4 weeks post-chemotherapy to take their vaccine.

ALSO READ: People Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

19. Fever, body ache, dizziness, headaches are common symptoms post-vaccination.

20. A simple paracetamol can be taken post-vaccination if required, and most symptoms would be well controlled.

Do not believe in rumors, the best way to get the right information is to speak to doctors at medical centers who are offering the Covid-19 vaccination. Remember, vaccine-induced immunity is as important as herd immunity. It is the current and the only way to tackle the growing menace of the virus. Let’s all come together to fight back and end the pandemic once and for all. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleThe Best Apps For Editing Your Videos On Your Mobile Device
Next articleWorld Sleep Awareness Month: Why Is Sleep So Important?

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more
Lead Story

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more
Environment

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

NewsGram Desk - 0
"Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones," was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Indian Video Game Players Spend 8.5 Hours Each Week: Study

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian video game players spend an average of eight and a half hours each week playing, with over 60 per cent claiming to have...
Read more

49% Indian Consumers Preferred ecommerce in The Last 12 Months: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine per cent Indian consumers say online sites or ecommerce sites and apps became the preferred mode of shopping for them in the last...
Read more

Need For Immediate Steps To Restore Pristine Glory of River Yamuna: Green Activists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
"Those in power care neither for humans nor for stones," was the general chorus against the neglect of the Yamuna river at the conclaves...
Read more

Signs of Positive Development at Cinema Screens

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There seems to be some positive development for the exhibition trade, as some filmmakers are venturing to release their films at the cinema halls....
Read more

Actors Are Responsible For Being Typcast in Bollywood: Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Kirti Kulhari feels if an actor doesn't want to be stereotyped in similar roles, then he or she should be ready to refuse projects. "You...
Read more

These 4 Tips Will Help You Write Paper Like An Expert

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Most of us will unarguably agree with the fact that during our academic life we get tons of writing assignments be it essay...
Read more

A Year Of Lockdown: Apps Which Did The Most Favourably

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The start of lockdowns and restrictive measures in April 2020 marked the beginning of the drastic increase in downloads for remote education apps such...
Read more

Apple Arcade Present Some Fast Paced Sports Games For The Fans

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
As gaming becomes mainstream in India, the Apple Arcade subscription service has brought in some fast-paced as well as retro sports games for the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada