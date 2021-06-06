Monday, June 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story A Harrowing Story Of A Bamako Attack Survivor
Lead StoryWorld

A Harrowing Story Of A Bamako Attack Survivor

Al-Mourabitoun, a breakaway al-Qaida faction from the country's north, claimed responsibility for the siege

0
Bamako
The president called the attack a global threat and called on all Malians to unite in the fight against the terrorists. Pixabay

Details of the more than seven-hour attack on a luxury hotel in Bamako, Mali, that left up to 27 dead, remain unclear, including how many of the attackers are still at large. At 7 a.m. on 25th November 2015, many of the hotel guests at the Radisson Blu were still asleep. In the first-floor breakfast dining room, the staff was busy setting the tables.

Terry Kemp, an American building company employee was waiting for a car to pick him up and take him to the U.S. embassy only a few blocks from the hotel. He and his colleague John Hernandez were just getting in the car when they heard gunshots coming from the other end of the parking lot.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

“We got the doors open when [we] noticed shooting across the street, four to five individuals running towards us and shooting. We immediately ran back inside. As we were going up the steps, the glass was shattered. I went in. I fell down. John kept going. I got back up. The terrorists were behind me,” Kemp told VOA. Kemp and Hernandez were both rescued, Kemp after about an hour by U.S. embassy security services. Hernandez climbed the staircase to the roof, where the U.N. Quick Response Force found him hours later.

Bamako
A Belgian parliamentarian and an American development consultant, Anita Datar, also lost their lives in the attack. Pixabay

But more than 20 others were not so lucky. Among the dead were Chinese businessmen with the China Railway Company and Russians working for a freight company servicing French forces and the U.N. mission in Mali. A Belgian parliamentarian and an American development consultant, Anita Datar, also lost their lives in the attack, which kept over 100 guests and staff trapped inside the hotel for hours.

ALSO READ: All hostages ‘freed’ at Mali hotel, al-Qaeda affiliated group claims responsibility

Al-Mourabitoun, a breakaway al-Qaida faction from the country’s north, claimed responsibility for the siege that ended after special forces stormed the luxury facility, considered the safest hotel in Bamako. Over the weekend, hotels all over the capital ramped up security. On Sunday, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had to step over broken glass and bloodstains still left on the floor when he visited the Radisson Blu along with Senegalese leader Macky Sall, high-ranking generals, and the hotel management and staff.

The president called the attack a global threat and called on all Malians to unite in the fight against the terrorists.“Today we see a changing world, a place where terrorists can attack anytime, anywhere. All Malians need to join forces against this threat,” Keita said. Over the weekend, Keita announced a state of emergency and three days of mourning. (VOA/JC)

(Bamako attack, Bamako attack survivor story, Bamako Attack 2015, Bamako Mali attack)

Previous articleAyodhya Mosque To Be Named After Freedom Fighter Maulvi Faizabadi
Next articleCareer Guidance In A Post-Pandemic World

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

About 90% Of People Use Inhaler In A Wrong Manner

NewsGram Desk - 0
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Monday announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the...
Read more
Lead Story

7 Million Bodies Are Buried In This World’s Biggest Grave: Paris Catacombs

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Paris is well-known as the 'City of Love' and one of the world's cultural metropolises. But there is much about Paris that...
Read more
Environment

Is Planting Bamboo Viable Option For Regreening This Former Firing Range?

NewsGram Desk - 0
A special pilot project is underway in Bhanderwah valley in Jammu's Doda district. It is often celebrated as 'mini Kashmir' for its lush-green meadows,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

About 90% Of People Use Inhaler In A Wrong Manner

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) on Monday announced the launch of its Digital Asthma Educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the...
Read more

7 Million Bodies Are Buried In This World’s Biggest Grave: Paris Catacombs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Paris is well-known as the 'City of Love' and one of the world's cultural metropolises. But there is much about Paris that...
Read more

Is Planting Bamboo Viable Option For Regreening This Former Firing Range?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A special pilot project is underway in Bhanderwah valley in Jammu's Doda district. It is often celebrated as 'mini Kashmir' for its lush-green meadows,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 54) OṀ BRĀHMAṆAPŪJANABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                                                       Ashtottaram 54: OṀ (AUM) -BRAAH-MAṆA-POO-JA-NA- BHOO- MYAI—NA-MA-HA        ॐ ब्राह्मणपूजनभूम्यै नमः (Brāhmaṇa: One who knows Brahman or the Vedās; Pūjana: Worship) A...
Read more

Pandemic: A Great Lesson For Govts To Redefine The Idea Of Development

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From dentistry to animation to promoting environmental issues through illustrations and cartoons, the world has come full circle for Rohan Chakravarty, whose new book...
Read more

West Bengal Man Who Discovered The Origin Of SARS-Cov-2

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
He prefers to be called 'The Seeker'. To protect his anonymity, he communicates through Twitter handle '@TheSeeker268', with the logo of a little-known tribal...
Read more

Easy Refreshing Summer Cocktails

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Just like we move turtleneck sweaters to the back of the closet, it's time we retire liquor and bring on clear spirits, fruit juices,...
Read more

Is Ayodhya The Maternal Home Of South Koreans?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Ayodhya, well known as the birthplace of Lord Rama, has a special meaning for certain Korean people, as numerous people believe they...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada