Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story A Paperwork Mistake Saved Her Life: An Auschwitz Survival Story
Lead StoryWorld

A Paperwork Mistake Saved Her Life: An Auschwitz Survival Story

Auschwitz is now a museum, a reminder of the Nazis' inhumanity, but Dagmar's story is a precedent to the endurance and force of the human spirit

0
Auschwitz
Damar had every reason to believe that she, too, would be cremated in Auschwitz. Wikimedia commons

In 1940, the Nazis created Auschwitz in the Polish suburbs of Oswiecim, constructing a network of camps that became a key area for Hitler’s pursuit of a “Final Solution to the Jewish Question.” At Auschwitz, the Nazis killed between 1.1 million to 1.5 million individuals, including not only Jews, but also Roma, homosexuals, political dissidents, and others.

It is believed that when the captives arrived at Auschwitz, they segregated the small children, the elderly, and the infirm and promptly sent them to take “showers,” and sprayed lethal Zyklon-B poison gas into the rooms. Daily mass executions, malnutrition, sickness, and torture turned Auschwitz into one of World War II’s most lethal and horrifying concentration and extermination camps. According to estimates, the Nazis killed 85 percent of those transferred to Auschwitz.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

It is still a dreadful place to visit. Here is a story of a fortunate girl who was saved from torture because of a simple mistake in the paperwork. Dagmar Lieblova was 14 years old when she arrived in Auschwitz with her whole Czech Jewish family in December 1943. While her entire family died there, she was permitted to leave owing to a bureaucratic blunder that spared her life. She is now 85 years old and feels victorious over her great escape.

Auschwitz
According to estimates, the Nazis killed 85 percent of those transferred to Auschwitz. Wikimedia commons

” I was almost 15, and I couldn’t picture everything being over,” she explained. “That I would never see anything other than the blocks and the wire, that I would never see a tree or a shred of grass in my life.” Damar had every reason to believe that she, too, would be cremated in Auschwitz. She remembered that her days were spent assisting her mother in emptying the latrines. “The food was very simple… there was what they called coffee – a type of warm liquid – in the morning,” she recalled. “There was a portion of soup available during the day. Then, in the evening, a piece of bread was served.”

ALSO READ: Nanking Massacre: The Holocaust

Little did Dagmar know that she was about to be spared by a miraculous turn of events. The Nazis compiled a roster of people aged 16 to 40 for war service in Germany. Dagmar’s name was written on it. Her birth year should have been 1929, but it was mistakenly put 1925. The simple error of putting a ‘5’ instead of a ‘9’ saved her life. “We hopped on a train that was waiting there, and it moved, and we couldn’t believe we were going. We couldn’t believe we were about to leave Auschwitz”, she mentioned. Following the incident, Dagmar spent the rest of the war working in Hamburg. Only once, 20 years ago, did she return.

Dagmar expressed that Auschwitz is a cemetery for her loved ones and the awful memories of the incident come gushing back which makes it too hard for her to visit the place again. On the other hand, sitting at home surrounded by books and images of the tragedy does not make her bitter. She believes that life has prevailed. Auschwitz is now a museum, a reminder of the Nazis’ inhumanity, but Dagmar’s story is a precedent to the endurance and force of the human spirit. (VOA/JC)

Previous articleIndia’s Distorted History Being Taught In Schools
Next articleLong-Term Air Pollution Exposure Doubles Risk Of Smell Loss

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more
Lead Story

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more
India

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more

The Ayurveda Vs Allopathy Debate

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht In the midst of the current COVID-19 epidemic, a new dispute has erupted concerning the two medical treatment approaches of Ayurveda and...
Read more

Indian-Origin Family Hailed For Returning Lost $1mn Lottery Ticket

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY We frequently come across tales of people who have set excellent examples of honesty and integrity. However, regardless of our age, this...
Read more

Contribution Of Hindu Temples In India During Covid Crisis

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Several Hindu temples from throughout the country have stepped forward to assist the country in combating the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Clearly, India...
Read more

“It Feels Amazing To See Independent Artists Get The Recognition They Deserve”

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the growth and rise in popularity of independent music in the country lately, singer Armaan Malik feels Indian songs of the genre could...
Read more

Long-Term Air Pollution Exposure Doubles Risk Of Smell Loss

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Long-term exposure to particulate matter (PM) 2.5 -- a mixture of solid particles and liquid droplets found in the air -- doubles the risk...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada