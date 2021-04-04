Sunday, April 4, 2021
A Sneak Peak Of First Ever Mega Dubai Food Festival

DFF takes you on a lip-smacking journey through diverse cuisines

Dubai Food Festival in
Dubai food festival is back with a bang. IANS

With breath-taking architecture, sophisticated hotels, spectacular vistas, and a vast culinary landscape, Dubai certainly never disappoints! Keeping safety at the forefront, Dubai is back with its annual event, the Dubai Food Festival — a city-wide extravaganza that promises the best gastronomical offerings. From luxury dining to homegrown concepts to hidden gems that are light on the pocket, DFF takes you on a lip-smacking journey through diverse cuisines.

Here’s a sneak peek into all that’s happening at the first-ever mega event that is on till April 17:

Foodcations- the new trend: Clubbing food and holidaying, DFF presents a gourmet getaway! Below are some opulent stays, you can experience while attending the festival.

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights: An interesting fusion of traditional culture and modern sophistication, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights offers splendid views of Dubai Creek and urban cityscape. Get ready to take your staycation a notch up with complimentary breakfasts and a free upgrade to the Deluxe Room. Choose lunch or dinner at La Tabilta — the Mexican restaurant, and also attend a masterclass from the house chef to learn the art of preparing Latin American vegan dishes.

Dubai Food Festival in
An interesting fusion of traditional culture and modern sophistication. IANS

Armani Hotel Dubai: Five-star Armani Hotel offers designer luxury, high-class restaurants and eateries, and a remarkable view of the Dubai Fountain. In your two-night stay here, this DFF, you can dig into a gourmet breakfast, curated three-course menu for lunch, and a Chef’s Table experience with the skilled Chef Giovanni.

The H Hotel: Located at a short distance from the city’s popular landmarks, from the Burj Khalifa to the Dubai Frame, The H Dubai promises its guests an extraordinary gourmet staycation. A free breakfast, Indian-Parsi delicacies with a contemporary touch at Moombai &co., flavourful bites at the award-winning PLAY, and a two-hour class masterclass with the hotel’s pastry chef — so much to do and taste!

Top Foodie Experiences: They say, food is a way to a person’s heart. And DFF will surely sweep your heart away with immersive experiences.

Choix Patisserie and Restaurant: Taking you straight to Paris from Dubai with its delectable premium delicacies is Choix Patisserie, from the world-renowned chef, Pierre Gagnaire — the proud owner of three Michelin stars! Enjoy the best afternoon tea especially curated by Gagnaire himself, along with finger sandwiches, heavenly pastries, and cakes — all things yum and French! Dates: On till April 10, Time: 12-6 p.m.

The Hai High Tea: Revamp traditional tea-time snacks with Spice Route in an extensive three-level menu by famous chocolatiers presented by chocolatiers Mirzam and Asian specialty grocery store, 1004 Gourmet. Experience thrilling new flavors and rare ingredients with this fusion food heaven with a luscious selection of limited-edition drinking chocolates. Dates: April 6-7 and April 9-10, Time: 3 p.m-5 p.m (IANS/SP)

