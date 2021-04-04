A Sneak Peak Of First Ever Mega Dubai Food Festival

With breath-taking architecture, sophisticated hotels, spectacular vistas, and a vast culinary landscape, Dubai certainly never disappoints! Keeping safety at the forefront, Dubai is back with its annual event, the Dubai Food Festival — a city-wide extravaganza that promises the best gastronomical offerings. From luxury dining to homegrown concepts to hidden gems that are light on the pocket, DFF takes you on a lip-smacking journey through diverse cuisines.

Here’s a sneak peek into all that’s happening at the first-ever mega event that is on till April 17:

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Foodcations- the new trend: Clubbing food and holidaying, DFF presents a gourmet getaway! Below are some opulent stays, you can experience while attending the festival.

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights: An interesting fusion of traditional culture and modern sophistication, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights offers splendid views of Dubai Creek and urban cityscape. Get ready to take your staycation a notch up with complimentary breakfasts and a free upgrade to the Deluxe Room. Choose lunch or dinner at La Tabilta — the Mexican restaurant, and also attend a masterclass from the house chef to learn the art of preparing Latin American vegan dishes.

Armani Hotel Dubai: Five-star Armani Hotel offers designer luxury, high-class restaurants and eateries, and a remarkable view of the Dubai Fountain. In your two-night stay here, this DFF, you can dig into a gourmet breakfast, curated three-course menu for lunch, and a Chef’s Table experience with the skilled Chef Giovanni.

The H Hotel: Located at a short distance from the city’s popular landmarks, from the Burj Khalifa to the Dubai Frame, The H Dubai promises its guests an extraordinary gourmet staycation. A free breakfast, Indian-Parsi delicacies with a contemporary touch at Moombai &co., flavourful bites at the award-winning PLAY, and a two-hour class masterclass with the hotel’s pastry chef — so much to do and taste!

Top Foodie Experiences: They say, food is a way to a person’s heart. And DFF will surely sweep your heart away with immersive experiences.

ALSO READ: The Highlights Of Dubai Food Festival And Foodie Scene

Choix Patisserie and Restaurant: Taking you straight to Paris from Dubai with its delectable premium delicacies is Choix Patisserie, from the world-renowned chef, Pierre Gagnaire — the proud owner of three Michelin stars! Enjoy the best afternoon tea especially curated by Gagnaire himself, along with finger sandwiches, heavenly pastries, and cakes — all things yum and French! Dates: On till April 10, Time: 12-6 p.m.

The Hai High Tea: Revamp traditional tea-time snacks with Spice Route in an extensive three-level menu by famous chocolatiers presented by chocolatiers Mirzam and Asian specialty grocery store, 1004 Gourmet. Experience thrilling new flavors and rare ingredients with this fusion food heaven with a luscious selection of limited-edition drinking chocolates. Dates: April 6-7 and April 9-10, Time: 3 p.m-5 p.m (IANS/SP)