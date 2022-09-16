Jammu & Kashmir: DDC member's vehicle damaged in Poonch by 'mysterious explosion'.

The vehicle of a district development committee (DDC) member was damaged in a mysterious explosion in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district.



The incident happened late Thursday evening.



Police sources said the private vehicle of Suhail Malik, a DDC member, was damaged in a mysterious explosion in the Surankote area of Poonch district.



"Police reached the spot immediately after the explosion. The cause of the explosion is being ascertained", sources said.



The DDC members are elected representatives who represent the people at the district level where administrative decisions concerning development, etc., are taken. (KB/IANS)

