Man dies a horrible death after hair transplant goes haywire

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man died due to alleged medical negligence after undergoing a hair transplant at a clinic in Delhi.

Reports said that the victim, identified as Athar Rasheed, died of multiple organ failure allegedly caused by a botched hair transplant treatment.

According to reports, the family members of Rasheed approached the police and complained in this respect. The police have arrested four persons, including the duo who performed the surgery.

Rasheed is survived by his mother and two sisters. He was the sole breadwinner in the family.

Rasheed's mother Asiya Begum said that her son died a very painful death due to the hair transplant surgery.

She said Rasheed had rashes all over his body. When his family members noticed them, they decided to approach the police against the medical staff who performed the surgery.

Asiya Begum said that she lodged the police complaint to let people know that hair transplants can go wrong.

She said she didn't want any other mother to lose her son as she did. She also called hair transplant a fraudulent practice. (KB/IANS)