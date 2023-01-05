Delhi Woman Death Case: No connection between Anjali and five accused, say Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Thursday ruled out any connection between Anjali, the 20-year-old woman who died a painful death after being hit and dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1, and the five accused persons in the case who are presently under police custody.



The police made this revealation citing the analysis of the CCTV footages and the call detail records (CDR) of all those involved in the case.



The police said that Anjali's friend, Nidhi, also had no connection with the accused persons.



"After the analysis of CCTV footages and CDR, the investigating officers have not found any connection between the accused persons and Anjali and Nidhi," said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).



Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday extended the police custody of the five accused persons by four more days. The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal. Amit (25) works with SBI Cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27) works at the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun (26) is a hairdresser at Naraina, while Manoj Mittal (27) is a ration dealer in Sultanpuri, who is also a local BJP leader.



The family members of Anjali are demanding to add Section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the FIR. They are also demanding that the police should book Anjali's friend Nidhi under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC.



Anjali's mother Rekha, along with one of her relatives, also met the SHO of Sultanpuri police station in this regard.



"They have killed my daughter and they should be punished for what they did. Murder charges should be added to the FIR," said Rekha.



"Nidhi knew everything and was with her (Anjali) at the time of the incident, but she didn't inform the police or us, which makes her part of the crime. She tried to defame her friend," said Bhupinder Chaurasia, a family member of Anjali.



The police have recorded the statement of Nidhi, who is a key witness in the case. (SJ/IANS)