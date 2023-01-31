Jharkhand: 14 killed in a massive fire in Dhanbad

At least 14 persons were killed and more than one dozen injured after a massive fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The fire broke out due to the explosion in an LPG cylinder on the second floor of Ashirwad tower near Joda Fatak at 9.30 p.m. The flat belongs to a person named Pankaj Jain and the place is adjacent to Dhanbad railway station.

The local police and fire brigade officers have started a rescue operation and six bodies were rescued so far. The official said that the rescue operation is currently underway in the building.