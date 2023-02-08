Turkey Earthquake: Death toll crosses 7,800

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes climbed to 5,894 in Turkey and 1,932 in Syria on Tuesday, while calls mounted to lift the US sanctions on Syria, state media reports say.

The number of injured rose to 31,777 and 1,449 respectively in Turkey and Syria, according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and the media office at the Aleppo governorate headquarters.

The death toll in both countries is expected to rise further as the rescue operations are hampered by bad weather, the BBC reported.