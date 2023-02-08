Turkey Earthquake: Finland, and Sweden to send aid to Turkey and Syria

The government of Sweden also said on Tuesday that it would send an additional 30 million Swedish kronor ($2.8 million) to the two countries. Of this sum, 20 million kronor will be distributed through the IFRC and the rest will be transferred to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). On Monday, Sweden already decided to send 7 million kronor to the affected countries.

"The scale of human distress is immense in the region, and the fear of aftershocks makes it worse," Finland's Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnari said in the government's statement.

"Finland wants to help quickly those affected by the disaster. Turkish and Syrian teams of the IFRC are already helping people on the ground, for example by providing meals and emergency shelters, and Finland supports their work."

The aid from Sweden will be spent on food, tents, blankets, blood, and blood plasma, the country's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell said.