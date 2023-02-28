Turkey Earthquake: Massive domestic migration in wake of deadly earthquakes

The devastating earthquakes which hit southern Turkey earlier this month caused major internal displacement, resulting in a significant strain on resources in major cities around the country.

Not only did the February 6 twin earthquakes kill 44,374 people, but they also left 164,321 buildings either "collapsed, on the verge of collapse or with severe structural damage", which amounts to around 520,000 individual apartments, according to the Ministry of Environment and Urban Planning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Many survivors left the 10 provinces hit hardest by the earthquakes and moved to neighboring cities or the country's largest urban centers.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority has relocated 528,146 people in the three weeks following the earthquakes, but countless more have left by their means.

The local daily Birgun reported that 2.5 million cell phones were active in the affected provinces the day before the earthquakes were detected in other cities a few days later. Factoring in the number of phone-less children who would have also left with their families, Birgun estimated that around five million people were displaced.