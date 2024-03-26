Tips for Avoiding a Costly Car Accident

By Veselina Dzhingarova

Car accidents can happen in an instant, but they can have consequences that last for years. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there are over 6 million car accidents per year in the United States resulting in more than 3 million injuries and over 36,000 deaths. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that car crashes are the leading cause of death for people aged 1-54 in the U.S. However, many car accidents are preventable by being an alert and defensive driver.

The legal implications following an accident can be complex, intimidating, and costly without professional guidance. Car accident lawyers can conduct a claim investigation, negotiate with insurance providers, determine fault, file the necessary paperwork, and represent your interests in court if needed. They will determine if you are owed financial compensation for medical bills, pain and suffering, vehicle repair costs, and lost wages from injuries suffered.

Following are some tips to help avoid a major collision that could lead to vehicle damage, injuries, lawsuits, and more:

Obey the Speed Limit

Speeding gives you less reaction time to avoid collisions and increases the severity of accidents when they occur. For each mile per hour over 50 mph, studies show your chances of being in a collision go up by 5%. Stick to speed limits, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic areas, residential neighborhoods, and school zones.

Minimize Distractions

Distracted driving accounts for a large and growing percentage of accidents each year. Never text, eat, apply makeup, or groom yourself while the vehicle is in motion. Only use phones in hands-free mode and program navigation before departing. Avoid intense conversations with passengers that divert your attention from the road. Focus all senses on the environment around your vehicle at all times.

Do Not Drive Impaired

Driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, lack of sleep or certain medications puts yourself and others in grave danger. Even small amounts of intoxicants severely impede reaction time and decision-making abilities essential for safe driving. Arrange for alternate transportation if you cannot drive 100% sober and alert.

Check Blind Spots Before Changing Lanes

Neglecting to verify that adjacent lanes are clear before moving over is a primary cause of sideswipe and merge accidents. In addition to signaling, turn your head to visually confirm that no vehicles are in your blind spot or rapidly approaching in the lane you plan to enter. Avoid driving alongside other cars when possible.

Practice Defensive Driving

Scan your surroundings vigilantly, anticipate potential risks, allow escaping room around your vehicle, and avoid confrontation with aggressive drivers. Prepare for pedestrians, cyclists, and animals darting into the roadway. Construction zones, school areas, and intersections deserve particular attention and reduced speed. Assume other road users will make mistakes and be ready to respond.

Document the Accident Thoroughly

If you are involved in a collision, move your vehicle safely out of traffic flow unless injuries prevent it. Administer first aid if needed then call emergency services and the police. Note the time, weather conditions, vehicle positions, damage, injuries, and third-party contact information including driver’s license and insurance card data. Photograph the scene from multiple angles before damaged vehicles are moved. This documentation will prove invaluable if another driver provides conflicting accounts later.

Staying attentive and driving defensively are the best methods for avoiding serious collisions on the road. However, if an accident still occurs, knowing how to manage the aftermath properly can save significant time, frustration, and money in getting your life back to normal.