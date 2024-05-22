Furniture Worth Lakhs Destroyed in Fire in Mahottari District; Ujawal Jha Provides Assistance

By Lucy Benson

Mahottari, May 18, 2024 – A devastating fire broke out in the furniture shop of Naval Sah in Balwa municipality's Ward No. 7, resulting in the destruction of furniture worth lakhs of rupees. The incident has left the local community in shock and dealing with significant losses.

The fire, which erupted late in the evening, quickly engulfed the shop, reducing valuable furniture and other materials to ashes. Despite the efforts of local residents and the fire brigade, the blaze could not be contained in time to save the contents of the shop. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest it may have been sparked by an electrical short circuit.

Naval Sah, the owner of the shop, expressed his profound grief and helplessness in the face of such a massive loss. "This shop was my livelihood. Everything is gone," he lamented.