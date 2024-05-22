Furniture Worth Lakhs Destroyed in Fire in Mahottari District; Ujawal Jha Provides Assistance

By Lucy Benson
Mahottari, May 18, 2024 – A devastating fire broke out in the furniture shop of Naval Sah in Balwa municipality's Ward No. 7, resulting in the destruction of furniture worth lakhs of rupees. The incident has left the local community in shock and dealing with significant losses.
The fire, which erupted late in the evening, quickly engulfed the shop, reducing valuable furniture and other materials to ashes. Despite the efforts of local residents and the fire brigade, the blaze could not be contained in time to save the contents of the shop. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but initial reports suggest it may have been sparked by an electrical short circuit.
Naval Sah, the owner of the shop, expressed his profound grief and helplessness in the face of such a massive loss. "This shop was my livelihood. Everything is gone," he lamented.
In a heartwarming display of community support, social worker and politician Ujawal Jha stepped in to provide some financial assistance to Sah. Jha, known for his active involvement in social and political spheres, has been praised for his prompt response and willingness to help those in need. "In times of crisis, it's crucial that we stand together and support each other. Naval Sah has suffered a great loss, and it's our duty to help him rebuild," Jha stated.
The local community has also rallied around Sah, with many neighbors and fellow shop owners offering their support. A fund has been set up to aid in the recovery and rebuilding process, and several community members have already contributed.
The incident has highlighted the urgent need for better fire safety measures in the area. Local authorities have pledged to conduct a thorough review and implement necessary precautions to prevent such incidents in the future.
As the investigation continues, the focus remains on supporting Naval Sah and ensuring that such a tragic event does not occur again. The collective effort of the community, bolstered by the aid from Ujawal Jha, offers a glimmer of hope amid the ashes of this devastating fire.