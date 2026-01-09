Claiming Compensation for Amputation Injuries: Insights from an Accident Lawyer New York

There are many types of injuries that a person can suffer in a car accident, with amputations being one of the most serious. Amputations are truly life-altering experiences, and victims will continue to face enduring physical, emotional, and financial strains from them.

While the law cannot turn back time, it certainly has the power to compensate you for your injuries. In this post, the team at Gabriel Law will take on the role of an accident lawyer in New York and explain everything you need to know about getting the most favorable settlement for your amputation injuries and moving on from the accident.

See Also:

How are amputation injuries defined under New York law?

Since New York is a no-fault state, compensation for car accident injuries is awarded through insurance. You are only allowed to file legal action against a responsible party if you can successfully show that the basic economic damages you’ve suffered exceed $50,000 or if you have suffered a “serious injury.”

In New York law, what is considered a “serious injury” is defined in Section 5102 (d) of New York Insurance Law. According to the aforementioned section, any person who has suffered any one or more of the following nine categories of injury is considered to have suffered a personal injury. They are: