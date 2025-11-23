5 Essential Business Documents Most Indian Entrepreneurs Ignore

Starting a business is both hectic and risky. Every new entrepreneur constantly wonders whether their decisions are right or wrong. In the chaos of building a company, managing operations, and handling finances, one of the most common mistakes business owners make is neglecting important paperwork. These oversights may seem small in the beginning but can create serious legal and financial complications later.

Wealth advisor Sarthak Ahuja explained that more than 90% of Indian entrepreneurs do not have even one of the five essential documents every business must maintain. These documents are crucial for clarity, legal protection, ownership rights, and long-term stability. So, let’s look at the agreements every business owner should know about.

1. Co-Founder’s Agreement

The first and most crucial document is the co-founder’s agreement or shareholders’ agreement. This is vital for any startup with two or more founders, yet most businesses rely on template Articles of Association (AOA), copied by their CA, which offer almost no protection in real situations. A proper co-founder’s agreement answers key questions: What happens if a founder leaves midway (Reverse Vesting)? How is decision-making power divided? How will shares be bought or sold if one founder stops contributing?

It clearly defines roles, responsibilities, equity ownership, decision-making authority, and exit plans. Without these details, a business can get stuck if one partner walks away while holding significant equity, making it difficult to shut down, sell, or grow the company. Ideally, this agreement should be incorporated into the Articles of Association and filed with the MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs).