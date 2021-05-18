Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview 'Actors Are Sometimes Let Down By Their Directors', Says Actor Arjun Kapoor
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLead Story

‘Actors Are Sometimes Let Down By Their Directors’, Says Actor Arjun Kapoor

Arjun says there are various elements that may or may not work in an actor's favor

0
Arjun
Sardar Ka Grandson" is the story of Amalek played by Arjun, who wants to fulfill the wish of his grandmother. Wikimedia commons

Arjun Kapoor agrees that an actor’s career in Bollywood is defined by hits and misses, as it helps in assessing the saleability of the star through the business of their films. However, he points out an actor alone is not the deciding factor for the highs and lows.

“When you are looking at the saleability of an actor you have to assess how the business of his/her film has done. At the same time, I feel if you are a good actor, you are more defined by the performance,” Arjun told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

He added: “Sometimes you can be a very good actor and have made wrong choices. You could be the correct actor that attracts people but they are disappointed by the work that you are doing at the moment because an actor alone is not deciding the hits and misses.” Arjun says there are various elements that may or may not work in an actor’s favor.

ALSO READ: ‘Actors Now Have Chance To Pick Stuff That’s hatke’, Says Neena Gupta

“Actors are sometimes let down by their director, sometimes by the fact that the script eventually did not pan out the way it was imagined and an actor sometimes let a film down by not doing a good job with the material provided to them,” he said.

“The definition of an actor for the outsider is, of course, hits and misses, but within the community, I would say there are a lot of other circumstances that come forward,” he said. Arjun’s next is “Sardar Ka Grandson”, which is set to release on Netflix on May 18.” Sardar Ka Grandson” is the story of Amalek played by Arjun, who wants to fulfill the wish of his grandmother, essayed by Neena Gupta. (IANS/JC)

Previous article5 Tips On Running A Successful Push Notification Campaign
Next articleWorking 55 Hours A Week Increases Risk Of Death: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

New Extinct Crocodile Species Found In Australia

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new extinct crocodile species dating back to millions of years ago has been discovered in the sparsely-populated Australia Outback. A team from the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Know The Importance Of Post-Covid Cardiac Care

NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart specialists and cardiologists have sounded the alarm on the Covid-19 virus affecting the heart and its processes, causing many fatalities. Ravindra Singh Rao, Specialist,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Reminiscing Over The Deliciousness Of Walnuts

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite three months of scorching heat, summer is full of reasons to invest in well-being, from seasonal fruits and vegetables, long days, and international...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Extinct Crocodile Species Found In Australia

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A new extinct crocodile species dating back to millions of years ago has been discovered in the sparsely-populated Australia Outback. A team from the...
Read more

Know The Importance Of Post-Covid Cardiac Care

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart specialists and cardiologists have sounded the alarm on the Covid-19 virus affecting the heart and its processes, causing many fatalities. Ravindra Singh Rao, Specialist,...
Read more

Reminiscing Over The Deliciousness Of Walnuts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite three months of scorching heat, summer is full of reasons to invest in well-being, from seasonal fruits and vegetables, long days, and international...
Read more

Is There A Possible Solution For The Israeli-Palestinian Issue?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
During the last week, hundreds of Palestinian protesters have been wounded in clashes with Israeli police and more than 197 are dead in Gaza...
Read more

Main Causes Of Lifestyle Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lifestyle disorders are a major cause of death in almost every country now. The occurrence of these problems is not a one-day process; people...
Read more

Know If The Covid-19 Vaccines Can Get Adulterated

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India is known as the pharmacy of the world, but the country has also been battling the challenge of counterfeit drugs for long. While...
Read more

Indian Consumption Expenditure On Health To Increase: Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health expenditure of Indians is likely to surge from the current levels and impact the expenditure on items of discretionary consumption, according to an...
Read more

Ways To Practice Yoga Off The Mat And Into Your Daily Life

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yoga is a powerful practice that works on both the body and mind; that is why it helps in transforming the whole personality and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada