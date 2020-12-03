Actress Mrunal Thakur Says She Picks Roles Based On Stories, Not Co-Stars

Actress Mrunal Thakur says she likes to pick her roles based on stories and emotions, and not on the star quotient associated with the projects. “Every co-star offers you a unique perspective. From some it’s experienced, from some it’s the craft and from some, it’s their raw energy,” Mrunal said.

“I worked with Abhimanyu (Dassani) in ‘Aankh Micholi’ and he was such a hoot in ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. There’s so much raw energy in him that he is capable of holding the scene all by himself.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news

In ‘Pippa’, I will work with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli, both of whom are just exemplary at what they do. In the end, I choose a film based on how brilliant the story is and how it will help me further my acting and better my craft. We live in times when content is king,” Mrunal Thakur added.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar: I Want To Explore All Genres

In Pippa, she plays Ishaan’s reel sibling. Soni Razdan plays their mother. The war drama casts Ishaan as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who earlier made Airlift.

Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the film recounts his story. It is based on his book The Burning Chaffees. Mrunal will also be seen in the sports drama, Jersey, alongside Shahid Kapoor. (IANS)