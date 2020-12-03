Thursday, December 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Actress Mrunal Thakur Says She Picks Roles Based On Stories, Not Co-Stars
EntertainmentLead Story

Actress Mrunal Thakur Says She Picks Roles Based On Stories, Not Co-Stars

Mrunal will also be seen in the sports drama, Jersey, alongside Shahid Kapoor

0
Mrunal Thakur
Indian Actress Mrunal Thakur. Flickr

Actress Mrunal Thakur says she likes to pick her roles based on stories and emotions, and not on the star quotient associated with the projects. “Every co-star offers you a unique perspective. From some it’s experienced, from some it’s the craft and from some, it’s their raw energy,” Mrunal said.

“I worked with Abhimanyu (Dassani) in ‘Aankh Micholi’ and he was such a hoot in ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’. There’s so much raw energy in him that he is capable of holding the scene all by himself.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news

In ‘Pippa’, I will work with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli, both of whom are just exemplary at what they do. In the end, I choose a film based on how brilliant the story is and how it will help me further my acting and better my craft. We live in times when content is king,” Mrunal Thakur added.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar: I Want To Explore All Genres

In Pippa, she plays Ishaan’s reel sibling. Soni Razdan plays their mother. The war drama casts Ishaan as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who earlier made Airlift.

Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, and the film recounts his story. It is based on his book The Burning Chaffees. Mrunal will also be seen in the sports drama, Jersey, alongside Shahid Kapoor. (IANS)

Previous articleWorld Needs To Decrease Fossil Fuels Production By 6%
Next articlePETA India Named A Student From Prayagraj As The ‘Volunteer Of The Year’

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

PETA India Named A Student From Prayagraj As The ‘Volunteer Of The Year’

NewsGram Desk - 0
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has named O P Jindal Global University student Ayan Banerjee as its 2020 'volunteer...
Read more
Environment

World Needs To Decrease Fossil Fuels Production By 6%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though countries plan to increase their fossil fuel production over the next decade, research shows that the world needs to decrease the production...
Read more
Entertainment

The Oscar Awards Gala Will Not Go Virtual, In-Person Telecast Will Happen

NewsGram Desk - 0
There were a lot of speculations around how the Oscars would be held amid the Covid pandemic, and it is now confirmed the award...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

PETA India Named A Student From Prayagraj As The ‘Volunteer Of The Year’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has named O P Jindal Global University student Ayan Banerjee as its 2020 'volunteer...
Read more

Actress Mrunal Thakur Says She Picks Roles Based On Stories, Not Co-Stars

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Mrunal Thakur says she likes to pick her roles based on stories and emotions, and not on the star quotient associated with the...
Read more

World Needs To Decrease Fossil Fuels Production By 6%

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though countries plan to increase their fossil fuel production over the next decade, research shows that the world needs to decrease the production...
Read more

The Oscar Awards Gala Will Not Go Virtual, In-Person Telecast Will Happen

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There were a lot of speculations around how the Oscars would be held amid the Covid pandemic, and it is now confirmed the award...
Read more

India Is A Key Market For The Japanese Entertainment Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian interest towards Japanese culture has been growing significantly over the last few years, especially amongst Gen Z, believes Kaoru Miyamoto, Director General, Japan...
Read more

Tips To Follow While Protecting Your Kids From Potential Health Effects

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children are more sensitive to the effects of smog and air pollution than adults. Here are some practical tips for you to follow to...
Read more

AWS Is A Game Changer For Artists On Netflix

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As video streaming turns out to be the savior for millions of people working from homes to refresh their minds, Amazon Web Services (AWS)...
Read more

Twitch And Beauty: Could The Streaming Site Rival Instagram’s Hold On The Influencer Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Harry Green The key to influencing is access to the audience. Instagram is flexible, in this regard: posts, stories, and live streams are integral...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada