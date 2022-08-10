By 2032-33, India is expected to have 827 million air passengers

Indian airports are likely to record a significant rise in the number of air passengers in the coming years. As per an assessment made by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), all India's total air passenger traffic is expected to increase from 341 million during 2019- 2020 to around 827 million by the year 2032-33.

With the rise in the number of flyers, the government has been taking multiple steps for corresponding growth in the airport infrastructure in the Country.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has accorded 'in-principle' approval for the setting up of 21 Greenfield Airports across the country namely, Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka, Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, Dholera and Hirasar (Rajkot) in Gujarat, Karaikal in Puducherry, Dagadarthi (Nellore), Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.