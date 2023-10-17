Hindu group in Canada seeks action against pro-Khalistan hardliner Pannun

On behalf of the Indian community in Canada, a non-profit group has urged the Justin Trudeau government to take swift action against pro-Khalistan hardliner Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for threatening Indian diplomats and consulates in G7 nations.

Pannun, legal counsel of outlawed Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and a designated terrorist in India, issued fresh threats this week after Indians turned up in huge numbers for a rally at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto on Monday, condemning the Hamas attacks on Israel.

In an email to Canadian Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc on Thursday, the Hindu Forum Canada (HFC) said Pannun's statement "endorses hatred and violence against Hindus".

"Such statements must not be tolerated. We implore the government of Canada to take immediate action, as we are deeply concerned about the safety of our community. This kind of hateful video and speech is exacerbating hatred and violence," HFC said.

The forum further urged LeBlanc to investigate and charge Pannun in connection with hate crimes in Canada.