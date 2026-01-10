The World’s Largest Intelligence Database and Surveillance System: What is NATGRID?

The National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) is steadily embedding itself into India’s policing and intelligence ecosystem. According to recent reporting by The Hindu, the platform is currently receiving close to 45,000 requests every month from law enforcement and security agencies. At the annual Directors General of Police conference held in Raipur between 28 and 30 November 2025, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, agencies were explicitly asked to scale up its use across investigations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also urged States to “liberally” use NATGRID to access a wide range of datasets, including driving licence records, Aadhaar registration details, airline passenger data, banking information and even social media accounts linked to specific issues. Access to the database was earlier restricted to limited central agencies, but has now been extended to all Police officers ranking Superintendent and above – a significant expansion in operational reach.

Officials argue that the platform reduces delays by allowing investigators to pull information from multiple databases through a single, secure interface. Instead of writing to different departments, officers can use NATGRID to “join the dots” during investigations or develop intelligence without even registering a First Information Report (FIR). While some State police officials have reported technical hurdles such as slow logins and delays in retrieving data, the broader push from the Centre has been to normalise NATGRID as a routine investigative tool.