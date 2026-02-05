JNU Rusticates Entire Student Union Leadership Over Facial Recognition Protest—Campus to See Massive Strike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, on 2 February 2026, rusticated five students, including four office-bearers of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) and a former union president, for two semesters under allegations of ‘vandalism’. The order was issued by the Office of the Chief Proctor following an official inquiry into an incident that took place on 21 November 2025, when students were protesting the installation of facial recognition technology (FRT) systems at the library entrance.

According to the administration, those suspended were allegedly involved in damaging the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library during the protest. The university concluded that the students were involved in “serious acts of violence, coercion and extensive damage to university property”. The order bars the students from entering the campus with immediate effect and imposes a fine of ₹20,000 on each of them.

Those rusticated include JNUSU President Aditi Mishra, Vice President Gopika Babu, General Secretary Sunil Yadav, Joint Secretary Danish Ali, and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar. All five have been declared “out of bounds” from the entire campus. According to the orders, any student who ‘gives them shelter’ in hostels or residences may also face disciplinary action.

The protests that led to the disciplinary action began in August 2025 after the administration decided to install a facial recognition system at the library entry gate. Student groups opposed the move, describing it as a “surveillance apparatus” and an “infringement of privacy.” The union has said that the gates were installed while students were engaged in JNUSU elections in November 2025, despite assurances from the administration, prompting fresh demonstrations.